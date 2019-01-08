9-Year-Old Boy Saves Grandfather's Life During Near-Fatal Emergency: 'He's My Hero'

A 9-year-old Massachusetts boy is being called a hero after he jumped into action on Saturday when he noticed his 80-year-old grandfather experiencing a “life-threatening medical emergency.”

Kazin Crisman, of Dartmouth, told WCVB that he “knew something was up” that afternoon when his grandfather, Alan Crisman, took a long pause before starting the car as they went to get pizza for lunch.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“He was acting really strange,” Kazin told the station. “He was stepping all over the pedals and stuff. I asked him, ‘Do you want me to call 911?’ He did not answer me all the four times that I asked him.”

So the little boy grabbed the phone and called 911. Medical technicians arrived within minutes, according to WCVB.

“[Kazin] was able to describe his grandfather’s symptoms and provide other valuable information that assisted first responders in providing necessary medical treatment,” Somerset police wrote in a Saturday Facebook post, alongside a photo of Kazin smiling wide as he sat on his grandfather’s lap.

“As you can see, Grandpa is doing much better! Kazin, all of us here at the Somerset PD are super proud of you!”

RELATED VIDEO: Meet the Woman Who Is Handing Out Backpacks Filled With Food To The Homeless

RELATED STORY: Couple Saves Woman from Choking at Steakhouse on New Year’s Day: ‘We Make a Good Medical Team‘

Alan, who has Type 1 diabetes, told the Boston Globe that he was suffering from low blood sugar at the time.

“I was out cold,” Alan told the publication, added that remembers riding in the ambulance. “I was extremely lucky,[Kazin] explained the whole situation to the 911 operator.”

Alan added: “He’s just an absolute sweetheart. I do not think I would have survived had he not been with me.”

As for Kazin, he told WCVB that he knows the significance of his actions, and is glad to have been there for his grandfather.

“I saved his life or else he would’ve croaked,” Kazin said. “I’m just very proud of myself and I’m happy he’s still here.”