“I am sorry you got lost and I couldn't find you," wrote a friend mourning Jeremy Worthy

Kayaker Goes on Facebook Live as He Struggles in the Ocean Shortly Before He Is Found Dead

Video footage shared this weekend by a kayaker in Australia has become a somber memorial of his final moments.

Jeremy Worthy went on Facebook Live on Saturday, sharing an update from his kayak as he bobbed up and down in choppy water. He drowned just hours later.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Worthy shared a 10-minute video from his kayak, showing he was attempting to fish, but the rough waves were making it difficult. He appeared to be wearing a life jacket in the footage.

He explained that weather advisories caused him to have a late start to his day on the water.

"I thought it'd be a problem," he said. "This is taking me for a ride."

Less than an hour later, Worthy went live again, explaining that high winds were blowing his kayak around and that it was difficult to paddle. The wind in the video drowned out his voice for much of the four-minute clip, but he can be heard debating which direction would be safest to get back to shore.

The New South Wales Bureau of Meteorology tweeted Saturday afternoon that beach conditions were "dangerous," issuing a severe weather warning for "damaging surf" and "damaging wind."

A tweet a few hours later warned, "A monster southerly swell up to 4 to 5 metres and strong winds are moving up the coast today, impacting #Sydney, #CentralCoast and #Newcastle beaches. While tempting to get a look, keep clear rock ledges and check your skill level before entering the water."

On Sunday, New South Wales police announced in a press release that a 43-year-old man had been found in Long Beach and that authorities believed he had drowned.

Image zoom Jeremy Worthy Facebook

A citizen called in emergency services around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday after spotting an empty kayak, the NSW police said, and South Coast Police District officers retrieved the man's body from the water and attempted CPR until paramedics arrived on the scene.

"Despite best efforts, the man died at the scene," the NSW police's statement said.

The man was not formally identified by police, but Worthy's Facebook account was memorialized by Wednesday, and the Live videos were soon flooded with comments from loved ones mourning his death, with many expressing regret that they had been unable to help him in his final moments.

"Always trying to help others when he needed the most. My year 10 formal date. My gentleman. My friend. I am sorry you got lost and I couldn't find you," wrote one of Worthy's friends.

"So unfair fly high mate we know you're with your Dad we love you always & forever," another wrote.

Image zoom Jeremy Peter Worthy Facebook

On Saturday just before beginning his second Facebook Live video, Worthy shared a screengrab from Google Earth showing his exact location off the coast of Batehaven.