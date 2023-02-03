Kayaker, 39, Found Dead Days After He Went Missing While Crabbing in Calif. Bay with Friends

Officials in California say a missing kayaker has been found after he disappeared late last week while crabbing.

Clinton Yoshio Koga, 39, of Brentwood, was reported missing Friday evening after he ventured on kayak into Tomales Bay "to retrieve a crabbing cage," according to a press release from the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

California Recovery Divers, a volunteer aquatic search group, recovered the kayaker's remains Wednesday afternoon about 100 yards away from the shore of Lawson's Landing, the sheriff's office said.

Koga entered the water at the Lawson's Landing campground less than 20 minutes before he was reported missing, per the report.

The cause and manner of his death have not been revealed.

Koga had been fishing with his friends the day he disappeared, the MCSO said.

One of the friends called the sheriff's department to report Koga missing after he lost sight of his kayak, according to the sheriff's office.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Kolton Krag told SFGATE that "it was windy" the day Koga disappeared.

An extensive search was launched, but later suspended after the missing man was not found, according to the MCSO.

Multiple first responders participated in the search, including fire and dive crews from Marin County, a helicopter crew from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, and the United States Coast Guard.

California Recovery Divers located the man's remains around 4:15 p.m. local time on Wednesday after looking in the water for much of the day, the sheriff's office said.

Koga was then transported to the Lawson's Landing Campground, where paramedics confirmed his death, per the department's press release.

The MCSO offered its "heartfelt gratitude" to everyone who helped search for Koga in the five days following his disappearance.

The sheriff's office thanked the California Recovery Divers group in particular for "bringing Mr. Koga home to his family."

"The Marin County Sheriff 's office and personnel of the Corner Division offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Koga," the press release says.

An investigation into Koga's death is ongoing.