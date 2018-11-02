Stranger Helps Save Hiker Trapped in Washington Snowstorm: She Would've 'Died in the Mountains'

Nancy Abell, of Sultan, Washington, met 34-year-old Katharina Groene on Oct. 22 when Abell gave the German hiker a ride to Stevens Pass. Little did the women know, the chance encounter would end up saving Groene’s life.

Groene had set off in May on a solo hike of the Pacific Crest Trail and was determined to reach the Canadian border, officials with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post. But Abell, an experienced hiker, knew a snowstorm was coming and tried to talk Groene out of it.

“I knew she didn’t have snowshoes and I knew she’d be up there by herself,” Abell said during a press conference. “I’d been through a storm in the same area and we couldn’t go anywhere for three days. It was terrifying.”

From left: Chief pilot Bill Quistorf, Nancy Abell, Katharina Groene and pilot Einar Espeland Snohomish County Helicopter Rescue Team/Facebook

Abell pleaded with Groene to put her journey on hold due to the storm, even hiking a few miles with Groene as she attempted to change her mind, according to ABC News. Abell returned home but continued to monitor the storm.

As the days passed, Abell worried about Groene, and her fears had come true: Groene had become stranded in the mountains with very little food.

“I wasn’t sure if I’d make it out at all. My food was running out,” Groene said during the press conference. Police said in their statement that Groene had tried to call for help but was unsuccessful. So, “she left messages on her phone apologizing to her friends and family for dying on the PCT.”

Meanwhile, Abell had a feeling Groene may have been in danger. On Oct. 29, she contacted Snohomish County Volunteer Search and Rescue.

“[Abell] had a pretty good idea in her mind of where [Groene] would be based on weather and the amount of weight she was carrying,” Sgt. John Adams, with the search and rescue team, said during the press conference.

The sheriff’s office sent out its rescue helicopter, SNOHAWK1, and the pilots, Einar Espeland and Bill Quistorf, were barely able to fly the aircraft in the rough weather.

However, they managed to spot Groene taking cover near the trees after tracking human footprints in the snow.

“She was not prepared for winter mountain weather,” police said of Groene in their Facebook statement. “Her tarp (shelter) had blown away, she was soaking wet and running low on food.”

Groene was airlifted to Duvall, Washington, where she was evaluated by medical officials, according to ABC. And police have said the situation could have ended in tragedy if Abell hadn’t stepped in.

“If Nancy had not taken action Katharina would have most likely died in the mountains,” police said in the statement.

Groene will stay with Abell until she is able to return to Germany, police added.