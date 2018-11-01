Kate Hudson Named a Goodwill Ambassador for UN Program That Helps Feed 90 Million People a Year

One month after giving birth to Rani Rose, Kate Hudson is ready to make a difference for other families.

On Thursday the actress, author and entrepreneur, 39, was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations World Food Programme. The Rome-based humanitarian organization provides food assistance to more than 90 million people in more than 80 countries.

Matt Roberts/Getty

“As a mother, I understand the vital importance proper food and nutrition play in the life of a child,” Hudson says in a press release about her appointment. “The work of the World Food Programme is so much more than just feeding people, it’s about strengthening families, rebuilding communities, and ensuring everyone, everywhere has access to the food they need to not only survive, but thrive.”

Hudson continued, “After seeing their work first-hand, I’m sure that if we can get more people involved in this movement we really can move closer to a world with Zero Hunger.”

This is not Hudson’s first interaction with the World Food Programme. In 2015, she joined Michael Kors’ Watch Hunger Stop campaign. Last summer, she visited Cambodia with WFP to promote the campaign and shared photos from her trip on Instagram.

“This experience was filled with love,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you to all the families and people of Cambodia who invited us into their homes and schools, shared their stories, helped us have a deeper understanding of their struggle and need of basic fundamentals and connected with us, not always with words but with the touch of a hand, a hug, a smile. Bringing awareness about the enormity of families and children across the world in need of the very fundamental necessity of food of is something I am very passionate about.”

Currently, 1 in 9 people – or about 821 million people – go to sleep hungry every night. In her role as ambassador, Hudson will advocate for them and showcase the World Food Programme’s work.

Hudson’s appointment will be celebrated in a ceremony hosted by Michael Kors on November 7.