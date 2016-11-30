Kansas Police Set Up Wildlife Cameras to Catch a Mountain Lion – This Is What They Got Instead!

The police department in a small Kansas city got more than it bargained for when it set out to catch a mountain lion using wildlife cameras.

Officials with the Gardner Police Department set up two trail cameras around Celebration Park after concerned residents reported a mountain lion sighting.

But when officials looked at the footage, they found images of jokesters dressed as a gorilla, a coyote and a dog, authorities said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Gardner Police Dept

“We are glad to report that over the time they were up we did not see a mountain lion,” officials wrote in the post. “We were however surprised by some of the images that the cameras did take.”

Police even thanked the residents for providing officers with a laugh.

Gardner Police Dept

“We would like to sincerely thank the persons responsible as it made our day when we pulled up what we expected to be hundreds of pictures of coyotes, foxes and raccoons,” the statement continued.

“Thank you to the citizens who noticed the cameras. Your effort and sense of humor are greatly appreciated.”

The jokesters didn’t limit themselves to animal costumes for their stunt, though.

One person appeared to wear a Santa Claus costume, and another dressed as an elderly person, standing in front of the camera with a walker.