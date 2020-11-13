'Big-Hearted' Mother of 2 Killed in 'Tragic Freak Accident' While Getting Her Car Towed

"Her 2 kids were her world," Kristen Raine wrote of her sister, Lindsay Raine, after Monday's fatal incident

A Kansas mother of two died while attempting to get her vehicle towed on Monday, authorities and her family said.

Lindsay Raine's family said their "lives were turned upside down" after learning that the 29 year old had been involved in a "tragic freak accident," according to a GoFundMe page set up by Lindsay's sister, Kristen Raine.

"Lindsay Nicole gained her beautiful wings and entered the gates of Heaven. She was such a big-hearted person and touched so many souls in her short 29 years of life," Kristen wrote. "This is the hardest thing that any of us have ever gone through."

"Lindsay's heart and soul were the most beautiful and made my sister the amazing, loyal, dedicated person she is!" Kristen added. "My heart will never heal from this loss."

According to a press release from the Lawrence Police Department (LPD), Lindsay was "attempting to have her vehicle towed when it began to roll away, trapping her underneath."

Officers responded to a call around 11:20 a.m., but despite "lifesaving efforts by police and medical personnel, the victim was pronounced deceased," the press release stated.

"The incident is still being investigated, but at this time, her death appears to have been the result of a tragic accident," the LPD wrote.

In the wake of the tragedy, Kristen set up the GoFundMe page, where she described her sister as a "die-hard Chiefs fan," excellent baker, and above all, dedicated mom to her daughter Milli, 11, and son, Cornelius, 6.

"She could light up the room with a single smile," she wrote. "She loved her city and everyone she came into contact with. Her 2 kids were her WORLD, a true hustler for her family. Nothing could stop Lindsay. She made it happen one way or another."

"She wanted to be around for her kids' futures," Kristen went on. "She wanted to grow old with her soulmate Juan and watch her children graduate, get married, have children of their own and spoil their grandkids. She wanted so badly to have that solid family that was always there for each other."

Prior to her death, Kristen said Lindsay had been suffering from "physical health" issues, including "seizures from unknown causes," which required her to be hospitalized several times.

"The last few years have been trying times for Lindsay," Kristen wrote, noting that despite her health ailments, "She has always put her children first, many times before her own physical health. She was just starting to make some headway on getting answers as to what was causing them."

Even with those ongoing health issues, Kristen said her sister remained the "rock" and "foundation" of their family and that they would be forever changed by this tragedy.

"Our family will never be the same. Our bond will never break and our love for her will never end. She is... the person who always changed the mood of the room wherever she goes," she continued. "Her strength will live on in her children, her soulmate, her family and her friends."

Along with the GoFundMe — which has raised over $3,800 so far for funeral expenses and care costs for her two children — Lindsay organized a balloon release event in honor of Lindsay's life.

The memorial service is scheduled to be held on Monday, the same day as Lindsay's funeral, and was set up so that her loved ones could abide by COVID-19 restrictions while also paying tribute to the mom of two, according to the GoFundMe page.

"We are limited to only 35 people total for the indoor portion from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.," Kristen explained on the fundraiser. "At 3 p.m., we will be having graveside services as well as a balloon release for everyone who knew or loved my sweet baby sister."

"Lindsay would want all her friends and family to be there to send her home," Kristen continued in a Facebook event for the balloon release.

"She knew so many and had so many connections. I can't imagine her making this transition without all of the love surrounding her," she added. "Please come and show your love and support for my baby sister and her family."