Kansas Man Is on the Hunt for a Girlfriend — and He'll Give You $25K to Play Matchmaker

One Kansas man is looking for his own personal cupid this Valentine’s Day — and he’s offering $25,000 to make it happen.

Jeff Gebhart, 47, is on the hunt for a girlfriend, and he’s leaving no stone unturned in his search.

The entrepreneur, who lives in Prairie Village, has launched a website dedicated to finding the perfect person, and should you help play matchmaker, he’ll cough up $25,000, as well as an additional $25,000 donation to a no-kill dog shelter.

“The main objective of this is to find the right girl for me, wherever she is,” Gebhart told CBS affiliate KCTV.

His website, DateJeffG.com, leads visitors to a survey, which they can take to see if they might be compatible with Gebhart.

“You have a big number that apply, you put them through a Willy Wonka machine and the ones that come out are the ones that would be great candidates for me,” he told the outlet. “Any one of them and that’s without looking at pictures or knowing the chemistry or anything.”

Once he’s narrowed it down, he’ll then go through the list of potential women and make his picks.

Gebhart, who has never been married or engaged and has no children, says on his website that he’s sick of the “toxic community” of online dating and dating apps, and wants to meet women he wouldn’t otherwise get the chance to date.

The $25,000 sum was calculated based on the amount of money he spends on dating per month, and how many months he thinks his search will take.

“My time and frustration and disappointment definitely is worth some sort of dollar figure, but that was roughly what I’d spend in dating,” he told KCTV.

For those interested, Gebhart is a 5’7” optimist who says he wakes up each day “with a true zest for living.”

His hobbies include physical fitness and flipping houses, as well as spending time with his dog, Gunner.

“I don’t need a person to complete me, but I’m looking for a person with qualities that will allow us to complement each other,” he wrote on his site. “I’d like to find someone who is fun, easy to spend time with, someone who is confident, driven, shares the same interests as I and has a zest for life. Funny, goofy, and doesn’t take themselves too seriously.”

He does note, however, that women who nominate themselves are not eligible for the $25,000 payout.