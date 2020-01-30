Kansas Man Finds 6-Foot Boa Constrictor Hiding in His Living Room Couch: 'Never a Dull Moment'

The boa constrictor Butler County Fire District #3

A Kansas man found an unexpected visitor slithering beneath his couch cushions this week.

On Monday, the Butler County Fire District #3 responded to a Rose Hill residence after being asked by the city’s police department to assist with an “unusual call,” they revealed in a post on Facebook.

As it turns out, the call was from a Rose Hill resident reporting that they discovered a six-foot snake hiding inside their living room couch, fire officials said. The BCFD later confirmed on Facebook that the snake was a boa constrictor.

After arriving at the scene, the BCFD said Deputy Fire Chief Melvin Linot, whom they referred to as their “resident snake charmer,” successfully captured the long serpent and brought it outside.

“Yikes!” the BCFD captioned the terrifying photo of Linot holding the snake in his hands beside firefighter Brandon Kolter.

“Never a dull moment at BCFD#3!” they added in a follow-up post.

Authorities noted that the boa constrictor does not belong to the homeowners and that they are currently searching for its owner.

As of Wednesday, no one had come forward to claim the serpent, leaving authorities stumped about what to do next, Butler County Fire Chief James Woydziak told ABC News.

“I’m not even sure who gets to make that decision,” Woydziak said of what would happen to the snake. “This has never come up before.”

A spokesperson with the BCFD #3 did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

While it is uncertain what will happen if no one claims the boa constrictor, many Facebook users have already offered to take in the slithering surprise as their new pet.

“AWWWWW! if he needs a home i come get it!! i got lots of love to give!!!” wrote one user, while another commented, “If nobody claims it I will absolutely adopt it!”

“I am not missing any snakes, but if that beauty needs a home I would be happy to take the little feller in and give it a good home,” added someone else.

Anyone with information about the boa constrictor is asked to call the BCFD #3 office at 316-776-0401.