26-Year-Old Dad Dies After Saving a Drowning Stranger's Life: 'I Will Never Forget the Sacrifice'

Image zoom Jacob Farley GoFundMe

Jacob Farley, a 26-year-old father from Wichita, Kansas, died on Friday after jumping into a river to rescue a stranger from drowning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a woman who was swimming in the Elk River in Noel, Missouri was swept under water near the river’s dam. Farley jumped into the water to “attempt a rescue,” authorities said.

The Noel Fire Department arrived on scene and was able to rescue the woman with a throw rope, but Farley drowned. According to MSHP, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:55 p.m. on Friday.

The woman was identified by the Miami County Republic as Madison Capps of Paola, Kansas. Capps said she and Farley spent 30 minutes trying to stay afloat in the water before help reached them.

“I felt his hand on my back as I tried to get on my floatie after going under,” she told the outlet. “Just having him be there next to me meant a lot. Without him there, I don’t think I would have been able to hold on as long as I did.”

“I will never forget the sacrifice you made,” Capps wrote on Facebook on Sunday. “May your soul Rest In Peace.”

RELATED: Tuskegee Airman Robert Friend, Who Flew 142 Combat Missions in World War II, Dead at 99

According to a GoFundMe page set up to help his family with funeral expenses, Farley was the father to a 3-year-old son named Kingston.

“He didn’t think twice about jumping in to save a complete stranger,” the GoFundMe page read. “He is a true hero and died saving someone else’s life with no regard for his own.”

RELATED: Girl Scout, 11, Killed by Falling Tree in ‘Freak’ Accident at Indiana Campground

Any remaining funds left after the funeral expenses will be put into a trust fund for Kingston’s education.

“Jacob was selfless and brave and he lived his life the same way he lost it,” the page continued. “Helping others.”