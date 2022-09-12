Kangaroo Kills Man, Blocks Paramedics from Saving His Life in Australia's First Fatality in Nearly 100 Years

A kangaroo attacked and killed a 77-year-old man on Sunday

September 12, 2022
buff kangaroo
Photo: Getty

A kangaroo has killed a man in Australia after he tried to keep the animal as a pet.

The 77-year-old Western Australian man had life-threatening injuries when emergency medical workers were called to help on Sunday, WA Today reports.

When the ambulance arrived at the home, the kangaroo wouldn't let first responders reach him, according to the outlet.

Once on the scene, police fatally shot the kangaroo after it proved to be a threat to paramedics. However, it was too late to save the man.

"It is believed the man had been attacked by the kangaroo earlier in the day," a Western Australian Police Force spokesperson said according to the Australian Associated Press.

Authorities believe the man had the kangaroo as a pet, police added.

The victim's incident will now be sent to the coroner's office to confirm his cause of death, AAP reports.

RELATED VIDEO: Woman Mauled by Bear in Montana Walks Miles to Safety With Skull Fracture

Officers also confirmed with WA Today that one of the victim's relatives is the individual who called the police and paramedics from St. John WA responded.

"The kangaroo was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders and the attending officers were required to euthanize the kangaroo by firearm," the police spokesman told WA Today.

The Western Australia Police Force did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Neighbors told Australia's ABC News that the elderly man lived by himself.

It's been nearly 100 years since a kangaroo fatally attacked a human.

The last known attack in Australia was in New South Wales in 1936, ABC News reports.

