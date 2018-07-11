New Jersey Man Finds His Wife and Her Alleged Lover Dead in Garage from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

A New Jersey man returned to his Newark home on Monday night to find his wife and her alleged lover, their mechanic, dead in their garage from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning, reports say.

Kahali Johnson said he returned home that night and smelled a strong odor coming from the garage of his apartment, according to WABC. So, he went to investigate, WABC reported.

In the garage, Johnson said he found his wife, Tameka Hargrave, and their mechanic near a running vehicle.

“As I tried to step to open the last garage door, I see the mechanic, he’s laid out,” Johnson told the station. “She’s just a few feet away, she’s laid out. And pretty much I had to call 911 because, at this time, with that level of emissions, I knew that they were gone.”

Sources told KXAS that Hargrave, 39, and the unnamed mechanic, 59, were allegedly having sex in the car when they succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning. Law enforcement sources reportedly told the station that Hargrave had allegedly been having sex with the mechanic in exchange for his car work.

The Newark Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene and police said the deaths appeared to be accidental, NJ.com reported. Newark Fire Division evacuated the building, and one person was taken to a local hospital, according to the publication.

As for Johnson, the grieving husband told WABC that he blames the apartment complex.

“Basically she died because of carbon monoxide,” Johnson said. “They do not have adequate alarm systems, because if there had been an alarm in that garage, people would have been alerted to the fact that it was going on.”

Neither Johnson nor Hargrave’s relatives immediately responded to a request for comment from PEOPLE.