Georgia Judge Jokingly Issues Order to Ban Elf on the Shelf: 'My Gift to Tired Parents'

"The honorable Judge Leonard has no jurisdiction over Christmas cheer," Santa himself wrote in a statement, assuring children their beloved Elf on the Shelf was here to stay

"Tired of living in Elf on the Shelf tyranny? Not looking forward to the Elf forgetting to move and causing your kids emotional distress?" Cobb County Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard wrote via Twitter on Nov. 4.



"I am a public servant and will take the heat for you. My gift to tired parents," Leonard continued, noting that any parents who "love your elf" should "keep your elf."



The accompanying order, of which the Judge shared a photograph, hilariously outlined some of the negative impacts the beloved holiday tradition can have on families.



"The court finds 'The Elf on the Shelf,' hereinafter 'Elves' represent a distraction to school students and a risk to the emotional health and wellbeing of Cobb's young children," the order read. "Inexplicably, Elves sometimes move and don't move overnight. When the Elves do not move, it leaves our children of tender years in states of extreme emotional distress."

Referencing one "horrific" story from his past, Leonard recalled one time when all three of his children "were sent to school in tears."



Without going into specifics, the judge wrote that one of his children was "labeled an 'Elf Murderer' and accused of making the elf 'lose his magic.' "



"The court has no doubt that day of education was lost to everyone," he quipped. "Given the risks to our most vulnerable children outlined above, coupled with COVID and supply chain issues, the Court has no choice but to BANISH all Elves on Shelves from Cobb County," Leonard wrote.



Leonard's order wasn't serious, but that didn't stop Santa from issuing a special statement to set the record straight.

"On behalf of The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elves, Santa would like to assure the children and families of Cobb County that the honorable Judge Leonard has no jurisdiction over Christmas cheer," Santa wrote in the statement shared by Leonard on Monday.



"The Scout Elves will be bringing their holiday magic and an extra measure of joy to all those celebrating this season," Santa added.

As for the judge, Santa noted that "despite this silly jest," Leonard was still on his "nice list."

"His Scout Elf reports he's actually a jolly good fellow," Santa added.

In fact, Leonard went on to credit his Elf pal with keeping him on Santa's good side.