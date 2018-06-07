Man, 25, Killed by Flying Tire on Florida Highway After Box Truck's 'Catastrophic' Malfunction

One person was killed and another injured Tuesday on a Florida highway when a tire flew off of a box truck and struck an SUV, PEOPLE confirms.

Authorities said Josue Cala, 25, was traveling southbound in an SUV on Interstate 95 in Broward County when a tire suddenly bounced over the median and barrelled into the car’s windshield, according to a police report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Lt. Alvaro Feola says the tire killed Cala, of Tuxedo Park, New York. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the SUV, 27-year-old Julianna Charles, of Winter Garden, Florida, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police aid the box truck experienced “a catastrophic tire failure,” causing the left tire to come loose, according to ABC News. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. near Commercial Boulevard.

“Obviously, when one of these events and this tragedy happens, it’s really sad,” Lt. Feola said, according to ABC. “You’re traveling northbound and you get struck by a tire.”

The driver of the box truck, 40-year-old Francisco Guerrero-Romero, of Hallandale Beach, Florida, was not hurt.

Cala, Charles and Guerrero-Romero were all wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the police report. Alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

The crash is under investigation.