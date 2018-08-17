Thirteen-year-old Josiah Wiedman should have died when a bolt of lightning threw the boy several feet into the air last week as he walked through an Arizona park with his friend. Now, the teen says his miraculous survival has given him a new outlook on life.

“I’m trying to live my life a little bit more, because I know that it can end at any time now,” Wiedman said during an interview with Good Morning America on Friday.

Wiedman, of Phoenix, said he was walking home with his friend Javier Tapia on Aug. 8 after it started to rain when, suddenly, he felt a burst of heat.

“As we were walking, I got struck,” he recalled to GMA. “Sending me nine feet up into the air, making me bounce on my head and then flip over to my back.”

Tapia was also struck, but recovered without severe injuries, GMA reports. As for Wiedman, he suffered a skull fracture and a concussion, according to the outlet. The bolt stopped Wiedman’s heart, and a witness rushed over and administered life-saving CPR to the boy.

“You helped me survive,” he told the bystander, named Cory, “If you weren’t there, I probably would’ve been dead.”

Video of the incident showed a bright orange and yellow bolt quickly hitting the boy.

Wiedman’s mother said she believes the skateboard the teen was holding took the brunt of the electricity, according to Fox News. Despite doctors’ initial concerns that he wouldn’t survive, Wiedman managed to make a quick recovery, and was released from the hospital on Monday.

“Dang, I survived it,” the teen told Fox. “I was dead for, like, 15 minutes. Dang. I beat death. I feel like I’m Superman right now.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover the boy’s medical expenses.

As for Wiedman’s mother, she told GMA that she’s still in shock over the incident.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “My son should’ve been dead on the spot.”

Doctors are calling the incident a miracle, according to KPNX. Shortly after his release from the hospital, Wiedman returned to the park with his family.

The incident comes just weeks after 40-year-old Darrell Hoskins, of Tennessee, died on July 14 when he was struck by lightning as he finished mowing his mother’s lawn.

The United States experiences about 25 million lightning strikes a year, which kill an average of 47 people annually, according to the National Weather Service. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states that men are much more likely to be hit by lightning than women, as they make up some 85 percent of fatalities.

So far through 2018, there have been 15 deaths by lightning strikes reported in the country, the NWS reports.