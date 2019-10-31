Josh Sundquist is back with yet another epic Halloween costume that spotlights his remaining leg, after losing one to childhood cancer.

Each year, the motivational speaker and comedian debuts a clever outfit for Halloween that is meant to help other people with disabilities embrace their bodies. This year, Sundquist brought the iconic PIXAR lamp to life with some help from SoloRoboto Industries.

“Wait there’s a human inside that lamp,” the author captioned one of his posts featuring the incredible and complex costume, adding, “You guys have been requesting this one in the comments for years. Hope you enjoy.”

The contraption is even capable of lighting up, and Sundquist later shared videos of himself in gear while recreating the familiar scene when the lamp crushes the ‘I’ in PIXAR.

Sundquist was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer as a child that resulted in his left leg being amputated at age 9 as part of his treatment. He began making single-leg costumes for himself in 2010, a tradition that started as just a way to make his friends laugh at parties, he told PEOPLE in 2017.

“Growing up, I was really self-conscious about the way I looked,” Sundquist told PEOPLE. “I always wore an artificial leg and I didn’t want anyone to know I was an amputee.”

“So I think my teenage self would be very surprised to know that not only am I pretty comfortable with my appearance now, I even call attention to what makes me different with these costumes,” he added. “It’s certainly an unexpected plot twist of my life that Halloween has become such an important holiday for me.”

From dressing up as an IHOP sign and a partially eaten gingerbread man, to even the leg lamp from A Christmas Story, Sundquist’s costumes go viral each year for their creativity and positive messaging.

For his 2018 outfit, the accomplished athlete dressed as Genie from Aladdin, to pay tribute to an animator at Walt Disney that encouraged him after his amputation.

“When I was a child, I wanted to be a Disney animator when I grew up. At age nine I lost my leg to cancer,” Sundquist told PEOPLE in 2018. “A few weeks later I got a letter from an animator at Walt Disney who happened to be a double amputee. His name was Broose Johnson. Make-A-Wish later gave me the chance to meet him.”

The letter Broose had sent him had a drawing of Genie, which was one of the characters he animated, Sundquist explained at the time, inspiring him to dress as the blue wish-granter.

“I wanted to dress as Genie as a tribute to Broose, to Make-A-Wish, and, of course, to Robin Williams,” he told PEOPLE. The late Williams portrayed Genie in the 1992 version of Aladdin.