College Student, 21, Killed by Group of Sharks While Snorkeling with Family on Bahamas Vacation

Image zoom Jordan Lindsey Go Fund Me

A 21-year-old California woman died on Wednesday after being attacked by a group of sharks during a family vacation to the Bahamas, reports say.

Jordan Lindsey, of Torrance, was snorkeling with her mother and another relative in waters near Rose Island, a small island close to New Providence, when at least three sharks abruptly began biting her, her father, Michael Lindsey, told ABC News. Her father and other siblings were in another area of the water.

“She said it happened so fast, and no one yelled anything. My wife got to Jordan and pulled Jordan to shore by herself,” Michael told ABC. “The medical staff said they still had to do an autopsy. My wife said no one told her there were three sharks.”

The sharks tore off her right arm and she suffered bites to her left arms, both legs and her buttocks, police said, according to ABC. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m., KABC reported. Family members saw the sharks and tried to warn Jordan, but she didn’t hear them in time, according to the station.

“Jordan Lindsey was a beloved daughter, sister, girlfriend, and friend,” the family wrote of Jordan on a GoFundMe page. “Jordan had the most beautiful, gentle soul and she will be missed deeply.”

RELATED: California Tourist, 65, Dies in Apparent Shark Attack During Hawaii Vacation

The family set up the fundraiser to cover the costs of having Jordan’s body transported to California, according to the campaign. They said that part of the funds will be given to The Gentle Barn, an animal protection organization in Los Angeles County.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack, according to NBC News. The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources has issued a precautionary advisory to the public, NBC reported, citing the Bahamian Ministry of Tourism and Aviation.

“We already miss her so much,” Michael said in a statement, according to NBC. “She was so caring, she loved all animals. It’s ironic she would die getting attacked by a shark.”

Jordan was in her third year at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, the university’s president, Timothy Law Snyder, said in a statement.

Snyder called Jordan a “devoted animal lover and climate change advocate.” He said the school will honor Lindsey with a plaque featuring her name at a student memorial.