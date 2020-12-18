Johns Hopkins University Wrestling Team Captain, 21, Dies in Boating Accident: 'Saddened Beyond Repair'

Bradlee LaMontagne died on Dec. 10 after he was hit by a boat while swimming in Cozumel, according to his family

Students and faculty members at Johns Hopkins University are in mourning after Bradlee LaMontagne, the captain of the school's wrestling team, died in a tragic boating accident in Mexico.

The 21-year-old Virginia native died on Dec. 10 after he was hit by a boat while swimming in Cozumel, his family told news station WAVY-TV.

The biology major had hopped into the water for a quick swim when he was struck by a watercraft that was passing at a high rate of speed, according to his family.

His relatives said that people on the boat tried performed CPR on LaMontagne, but their attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

In his obituary published in The Virginian-Pilot, LaMontagne's family said they "are all deeply in shock and saddened beyond repair" over the loss.

"We will always remember the witty, goofy humor, the biggest and best hugs, the warm smiles, the confidence and the joyful willingness to embrace everything that would come his way," the family said in the death notice. "We will never be the same without Bubba."

According to Johns Hopkins University, LaMontagne was an active and engaged member of the school, serving as the captain of Blue Jays wrestling team, a First Year Mentor to incoming undergraduates and a group leader for its PILOT academic support program.

He was also a master scuba diver who participated in a 24-hour "Dive for a Cure" marathon event to raise money for cancer research.

"Not only was he a bright light to those new students he supported, he also brought light to the staff and peer leaders he engaged with as well," Brittany Claridge, assistant director of Orientation and First-Year Experience at Johns Hopkins, said in a statement.

"Whether it was wearing a banana costume during training or wrestling with his family during First Year Mentor calls, I could always count on Bradlee to bring us joy," Claridge continued. "I think 'joy' is the word that encapsulates him best. There is not a facet of this community that will not feel this loss."