John Gilbert Getty, Grandson of Oil Tycoon J. Paul Getty, Dies at 52

John Gilbert Getty, the grandson of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, has died. He was 52.

His family confirmed the musician's passing on Monday.

"With a heavy heart, Gordon Getty announces the death of his son, John Gilbert Getty," a spokesperson for his father composer Gordon Getty said in a statement to TMZ. "John was a talented musician who loved rock and roll. He will be deeply missed."

John’s daughter Ivy shared a moving tribute post over the weekend, alongside several photos of the father-daughter pair.

“My father was awesome- coolest man to ever land on this planet and I will forever be the proudest daughter," she wrote.

“Love you so much Dad....life is cruel sometimes.... I have not one, but two guardian angels watching over me now...here are some of my favorite pictures of him (and selfishly a couple of us).”

August Getty, son of Ariadne Getty who was the granddaughter of the late family patriarch, left a supportive comment on the post, writing, “Two beautiful angels, I love you so much.”

His sister Nats Getty added, “Love you ivy.”

Image zoom J. Paul Getty, oil air and the late grandfather of John Gilbert Getty | Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Gigi Gaston, whose mother was the fifth wife of the late oil tycoon also mourned John’s death. (Following her divorce from J. Paul Getty, Gigi’s mother went on to marry William Gaston, with whom she welcomed her daughter.)

“I just heard my dear John Getty passed! I love you John! No birthday will ever be the same - my life won’t! I love you,” she wrote on Facebook. “Rest in Peace.”

John's brother, Andrew Rork Getty, was found dead in his Los Angeles home in 2014 at the age of 47.

Image zoom John Gilbert Getty's father, Gordon Getty | Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images

John’s father, Gordon, a classical musician and philanthropist, helped facilitate the sale of his father’s business, Getty Oil, following the billionaire’s death in 1973, according to The New York Times.

Once the sole benefactor of the family’s $4.1 billion trust, he later orchestrated splitting the trust into six separate trusts. According to Forbes, Gordon has a net worth of $2.1 billion.