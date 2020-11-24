John Gilbert Getty's Family Will Spend Thanksgiving 'Grieving,' Says Family Spokesman

John Gilbert Getty, who was the grandson of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, died Friday in San Antonio, Texas at age 52

As the holiday season quickly approaches, the family of oil heir John Gilbert Getty will be in mourning.

Nathan Ballard, a spokesman for the Getty family, tells PEOPLE that John's relatives will spend Thanksgiving mourning his death, as well as the recent death of his mother, Ann Gilbert Getty.

John, who was the grandson of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, died Friday in San Antonio, Texas. He was 52.

Ann, a prominent publisher, philanthropist and paleoanthropologist, died in September at age 79 after suffering a heart attack, according to The New York Times.

"Over the holidays, the Getty family will be grieving for John and also Ann, his mother, who recently passed away," Ballard tells PEOPLE. "Losing two loved ones in such a short time span is especially painful."

News of John's death broke on Monday, with his father Gordon Getty's spokesperson confirming the news in a statement to PEOPLE.

"With a heavy heart, Gordon Getty announces the death of his son, John Gilbert Getty," the spokesperson said. "John leaves behind his daughter, Ivy Getty, whom he loved beyond measure, and his brothers Peter and Billy."

"His brother, Andrew, predeceased John. John’s mother, Ann Gilbert Getty, passed this September," the statement continued. "John was a talented musician who loved rock and roll. He will be deeply missed."

In the wake of the news, John's daughter Ivy shared a moving tribute post on Instagram, alongside several photos of the father-daughter pair.

“My father was awesome- coolest man to ever land on this planet and I will forever be the proudest daughter," she wrote. "Love you so much Dad....life is cruel sometimes.... I have not one, but two guardian angels watching over me now."

Gordon, a classical musician and philanthropist, helped facilitate the sale of his father’s business, Getty Oil, following the billionaire’s death in 1976, according to The New York Times.

Once the sole benefactor of the family’s $4.1 billion trust, he later orchestrated splitting the trust into six separate trusts. According to Forbes, Gordon has a net worth of $2.1 billion.

Gordon then went on to found PlumpJack Winery with California Gov. Gavin Newsom in 1995, and remained married to his wife Ann until her recent passing.