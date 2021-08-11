Jin Yu, Clubhouse Influencer, Dies of COVID Complications: 'Heart Is Shattered,' Says Sister

Jin Yu moderated the Talk Nerdy to Me Clubhouse room, and was the chief growth officer of Vezt Inc.

Jin Yu, an influencer with a large following on the Clubhouse app and a tech entrepreneur and investor, has died less than two weeks after he was hospitalized with COVID, according to his family.

Yu's sister Julie Yu-Meier announced his death on Tuesday afternoon through a GoFundMe campaign she organized to cover his medical expenses after he was rushed to the ICU on July 30.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He was surrounded by his entire family and passed as peacefully as possible," Julie wrote. "I am at a loss of words as my heart is shattered in this moment but we wanted all of you to know. I knew that if there was a miracle it would be my brother Jin but in the same breath I know he is resting now."

Julie had shared regular updates on Yu's condition, and said earlier Tuesday that his lungs had "taken a turn" for the worse as he dealt with complications from his ECMO machine, which pumps and oxygenates blood outside the body to allow the heart and lungs to rest.

RELATED VIDEO: Central Florida Theme Park Area Is in COVID 'Crisis,' According to Orange County Executive

Yu was the co-founder of the Talk Nerdy to Me room on the social audio app Clubhouse, which garnered tens of thousands of members, and went by the username WOLFxLION.

"We love you Jin Yu. Forever in our hearts," the room now reads.

He was also the co-founder of the app Surkus and the chief growth officer of Vezt Inc., which bills itself as the world's first blockchain music royalty marketplace, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Yu was born in Daegu, South Korea, and moved to Minnesota as a child, he said in a March 2020 episode of the podcast Dear Asian Americans. He said that he attended the University of Minnesota, but dropped out after his second year and moved "on a whim" to Los Angeles, where he made his way up the ranks of the restaurant industry.

He eventually used his hospitality connections to launch an experiential event company before diving into the tech world as an executive and investor.