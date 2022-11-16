Jimmy Fallon Calls on Elon Musk to Help Take Down #RIPJimmyFallon from Twitter

Jimmy Fallon would like everyone to know he is alive and well.

After #RIPJimmyFallon started trending on Tuesday, The Tonight Show host went straight to the top in hopes of ending the hashtag.

"Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon," Fallon, 48, tweeted to the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk.

Early Wednesday morning, Musk, 51, replied saying, "Fix what?" seemingly unaware of the trending hashtag.

Twitter

Later in the day, it appeared someone informed the SpaceX founder about the hashtag and he replied again: "Wait a second, how do we know you're not an alien body snatcher pretending to be Jimmy!? Say something that only the real Jimmy would say …"

Even though the Twitter owner was joking around on Twitter with Fallon on Wednesday, many Twitter users have started to impersonate legitimate figures since Musk has taken over and changed the social network's verification system.

RELATED VIDEO: Elon Musk Buys Twitter for $44B Following Legal Battle with Company, Fires Top Execs: Reports

Twitter rolled out a new update on Saturday for the app, highlighting its new paid verification system. According to the updated description, people who pay for the service will be able to get a "blue check mark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow."

However, the company has decided to delay its rollout of the paid verification system until after the midterm elections, per the New York Times.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Musk announced the new system after he bought the platform for $44 billion last month, following a legal battle that ensued after he backed out of the deal in July.

Many celebrities have already left the app in light of Musk's takeover, including show producer Shonda Rhimes who tweeted, "Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye."

Gigi Hadid also quit the platform calling it "a cesspool of hate & bigotry."