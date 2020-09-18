Jerry Falwell Jr.’s Wife Reportedly Called 911 About ‘A Lot of Blood’ on Husband amid Sex Scandal

Becki Falwell reportedly told police that her husband Jerry Falwell Jr. said he fell down the stairs and was bleeding "a lot"

Just five days after he stepped down from his posts at Liberty University amid scandal, Jerry Falwell Jr.’s wife called police to report that he was intoxicated and bleeding in their Virginia home, according to a new report.

Becki Falwell — whose affair with a former Miami pool attendant, and Jerry’s alleged involvement, sparked controversy — called police in Bedford County on Aug. 30 to report “a lot of blood” from her husband’s apparent injuries, according to records and 911 audio obtained by HuffPost.

Becki reportedly phoned 911 around 2:30 a.m., and said that she had been in church around 11 p.m. when Jerry, 58, called her and told her he fell down the stairs and was bleeding. When she arrived home, the doors were locked, so she used a chair to break into the back door, HuffPost reported.

When asked by the dispatcher if Jerry had been drinking alcohol, Becki, 53, reportedly answered “yes,” but declined to respond when asked if he’d been drinking “heavily.”

Evangelicals often avoid alcohol, and at the Christian Liberty University, which was founded by Falwell’s pastor father in 1971, students are prohibited from drinking, per the student code of conduct.

Becki was asked about Jerry’s alcohol intake once more, and the dispatcher said that his excessive bleeding could be from drinking, as alcohol thins the blood, HuffPost reported.

“The more I tell you the name, the more you’re going to understand why we’re not talking to you right now,” Becki reportedly responded.

Medics and emergency responders eventually arrived at the residence and found Jerry with multiple cuts on his face, including above and below his eye and across the bridge of his nose, according to the outlet.

Dispatch logs reportedly described Becki as “not forthcoming,” and said that the “stubborn” Jerry would not allow her to take him to the hospital.

A responder reportedly said Jerry claimed to have hit his head on a trash can, and had slurred and slowed speech. The responder also noted that in the area where Jerry claimed to have hit his head, there was blood and empty alcohol containers, the outlet reported.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE.

The incident came just days after Jerry resigned as president and chancellor of Liberty after becoming embroiled in scandal involving his wife and the former pool attendant, Giancarlo Granda.

Granda, 29, told Reuters that he had an affair with Becki, while Jerry “enjoyed watching from the corner of the room.”

Though both Jerry and Becki have confirmed her affair with Granda took place, both have denied Jerry’s involvement, and have accused Granda of trying to blackmail them, which he has denied.

“We have the strongest relationship, and Jerry is the most forgiving person I’ve ever met,” Becki told the Associated Press in August. “It’s a shame that Christians can’t give us the same forgiveness that Christ gave us.”

When news of the scandal broke, it appeared to be the final straw for Jerry at Liberty, as he was already on an indefinite leave of absence from the school following a since-deleted Instagram photo that showed him posing with his wife’s assistant with his pants unzipped.

The photo also featured Jerry holding a dark drink in his hand, though he claimed it was “black water” and was “a prop only.”

“That’s the only reason I resigned: because I don’t want something my wife did to harm the school I’ve spent my whole life building,” Jerry told the Associated Press. “I never broke a single rule that applies to staff members at Liberty, which I was. So I want everybody to know that.”

Meanwhile, days after Granda’s claims were published, a former Liberty student claimed that Becki was the “aggressor” in a sexual encounter that he alleged took place when he was a 22-year-old member of her son Trey’s band. Politico reported that the Falwells denied the man’s claim.