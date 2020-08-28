Giancarlo Granda claimed that Jerry Falwell Jr. "enjoyed" watching him have sex with wife Becki Falwell, despite the couple's denials

Jerry Falwell Jr.'s 'Game Plan' Was to 'Throw' Wife 'Under the Bus' in Sex Scandal, Says Pool Boy

Former Miami pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has made explosive new claims about Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife Becki, saying the former head of Liberty University is "lying."

Granda, 29, previously told Reuters that after meeting the Falwells at a Miami Beach hotel in 2012, he would meet up with them several times a year over the next six years to have sex with Becki while “Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room.”

Jerry has denied this account and claimed in his own statement to The Washington Examiner that he had no part in the sexual relationship and that Becki was the one who had cheated. Becki recently confirmed an extramarital affair with Granda, saying that Jerry had nothing to do with it.

But speaking with Good Morning America’s George Stephanopoulos about the couple’s denials, Granda claimed that Jerry is “lying.”

“That was his game plan from the beginning — to just throw her under the bus,” Granda said on Friday's broadcast. “He was aware from day one of our relationship and he did, in fact, watch.”

The Falwells did not immediately return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

According to Granda, he was 20 years old and working as a pool attendant at a Miami Beach hotel when the relationship began. After engaging in a flirty conversation with Becki one night, Granda claimed she invited him up to her hotel room and told him that “my husband wants to watch.”

“I thought it was a bit strange and I backed off,” he said on GMA, claiming that Becki reassured him, “he’s not going to do anything, he’s just doing to sit in the corner and he’s just going to watch. It’s his thing.”

After finishing up work, Granda said he met Becki in the lobby of another hotel before going up to her room.

“Jerry was lying on the bed. He was drunk and he was giggling,” Granda said. “I said, ‘Hey, if at any point you get jealous, or you want me to back off just let me know and I’ll walk out of here.’ He’s like, ‘No, just go for it.’”

“I don’t want to go too much into the details but he enjoyed watching,” he added.

Although Jerry has described Granda’s claim as an extortion plot, the former pool attendant says that he was the one who was taken advantage of.

During a subsequent encounter, Granda claimed that he told the couple about a “passion project of mine” that would connect people who suffer from video game addiction with health coaches.

Granda alleged that Jerry was supportive of the idea and suggested he first pursue a real estate venture in Miami. That property ultimately turned out to be a Miami Beach youth hostel, which the Falwells purchased in 2013 and offered Granda a share in, BuzzFeed News previously reported.

“At the time I was timid, a bit nervous and I believe now in hindsight that they spotted these weaknesses and made me an ideal target,” he said during his GMA interview. “I think it’s kind of ridiculous to think that this 20 year old with not many resources, I don’t come from a family with a lot of money, was targeting and preying upon this power couple that have all of the political connections and all of the money in the world.”

As for what he hopes will happen next, Granda said he hopes he will be able to “cut ties” with the family.

“That’s all I ever wanted to do,” he said.

Earlier this month, Jerry was placed on an "indefinite leave of absence" after an Instagram photo surfaced of him with his pants unzipped. He has since resigned from the prominent Christian school, which said the "university’s heartfelt prayers are with him and his family as he steps away from his life’s work."

Jerry told the Associated Press that the Granda scandal is the reason behind his resignation.

"That’s the only reason I resigned: because I don’t want something my wife did to harm the school I’ve spent my whole life building," he said. "I never broke a single rule that applies to staff members at Liberty, which I was. So I want everybody to know that."

On Thursday a new set of allegations emerged from a former Liberty student who told Politico that Becki was the "aggressor" in a sexual encounter. The Falwells called his allegations "false and mean spirited lies" in a statement to Politico.

Becki told the AP on Tuesday that she and Jerry are “more in love than ever."