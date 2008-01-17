Jeremy Emmerson's Turkey Meatballs and Whole Wheat Penne

"I love pasta and meatballs," says San Francisco chef Jeremy Emmerson, who recently lost 54 lbs. His take on the family favorite is low-fat, high fiber – and easy. "It's a good recipe for the kids to help with – mixing the meatball mix and rolling it into balls," says the dad of two girls, ages 7 and 4. "I find the more they help with a dinner the more of it they will want to eat it." He suggests serving it alongside a green salad, cherry tomatoes and carrot and celery sticks to "get all the food groups on the table and a range of foods that the kids will enjoy."