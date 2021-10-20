Jennifer Gates Wedding Photos: See the Prettiest Pictures from Her Big Day
The daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates and equestrian Nayel Nassar said "I do" on Oct. 16 in Westchester County, New York
They do! On Oct. 16, Jennifer Gates, the 25-year-old daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, wed 30-year-old equestrian Nayel Nassar in Westchester County, New York. The bride shared photos via Instagram and Vogue in the hours after, calling the day an "otherwordly fairytale."
The weekend after her wedding, Jennifer posted a romantic snap of the couple sharing a dance at their wedding reception.
In the photo, the bride has a big smile on her face while Nassar embraces her on the dance floor.
"Meet me under yellow lights ✨🕺," she captioned the happy image, using a line from pal Harry Hudson's song "Yellow Lights" — to which the newlyweds had their first dance, according to Vogue.
"You guys are the greatest ❤️🙏," Hudson wrote in a comment.
For Bill Gates' 66th birthday on Oct. 28, Jennifer posted another new pic, this of the father of the bride doting on his daughter.
"Grateful to learn from your example of endless curiosity, constant exploration and desire to help humanity. Excited to hear about what you learn in this next turn around the sun," she wrote. "Thank you for your support of our union and dream day recently - these memories will last a lifetime 🤍 Xx Jenn."
For her big day, held outisde on a farm, Jennifer wore a custom ivory colored long-sleeve A-line Vera Wang Haute gown. The romantic design included hand appliqué French macrame lace on the bodice, sleeves and Italian tulle skirt. She topped off the look with matching tulle chapel-length veil trimmed in hand appliqué French macrame lace.
"My universe ♾ 🤍 10.16.21," the Stanford graduate captioned this snap, which showed her and Nassar walking with their hands around each other.
"Planning a wedding while I was in medical school rotations and Nayel was preparing for the Olympics was no small feat," Jennifer told Vogue. "But it was so worth it to share such a special day with those closest to us."
Gates shared another glimpse into her happy day with husband Nayel Nassar, posting a smiley shot with all of her bridesmaids, including her 19-year-old sister Phoebe.
"One of many fairytale moments🧚♂️ strolling amongst the fall foliage with some of my favorite women before the ceremony," Jennifer captioned the photograph a few weeks after her nuptials.
The couple's six-layer cake was covered in flowers and created by Sylvia Weinstock for Ladurée, Vogue reports.
Jennifer shared another snap from wedding festivities while celebrating her mother-in-law's birthday in early November.
"Happy birthday to my beautiful inside and out mother in law. Iman, your grace and spirituality inspire me and I can't wait for all that's to come," she captioned a candid shot with Nassar's mother.
"Hope today is everything you deserve and more!" she added.
On Oct. 14, the father of the bride, Bill Gates, was seen arriving in New York City, stepping off a helicopter alongside family members.
And on Oct. 13, mom Melinda Gates took her daughter around N.Y.C., both of them dressed to the nines for a visit to the Plaza Hotel.
Mother of the bride Melinda opted for a statement-making pink ensemble, while Jennifer went bridal (of course!) in her floaty white dress.
The bride-to-be was glowing in her all-white ensemble.
"They kicked off the celebrations ... in N.Y.C.," a source previously told PEOPLE. "Jennifer was with her family and friends yesterday and Nayel with his."
"They both seem very excited about their wedding week," the source added.
One month prior to the wedding, Melinda threw her daughter an "incredibly special celebration," Jennifer shared on Instagram. The outdoor gathering brought together female friends and family members.
"So deeply grateful for all the amazing women in my life who advise, support, and uplift me. 🥂 to this new chapter!" Jennifer added of the summer day.