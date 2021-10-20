The weekend after her wedding, Jennifer posted a romantic snap of the couple sharing a dance at their wedding reception.

In the photo, the bride has a big smile on her face while Nassar embraces her on the dance floor.

"Meet me under yellow lights ✨🕺," she captioned the happy image, using a line from pal Harry Hudson's song "Yellow Lights" — to which the newlyweds had their first dance, according to Vogue.

"You guys are the greatest ❤️🙏," Hudson wrote in a comment.