Jennifer Gates Shares 'Fairytale' Wedding Photo with Her Bridesmaids — Including Little Sister Phoebe

"Strolling amongst the fall foliage with some of my favorite women before the ceremony," Jennifer Gates captioned the smiling snap

On Sunday, Jennifer shared another snap from wedding festivities while celebrating her mother-in-law's birthday.



"Happy birthday to my beautiful inside and out mother in law. Iman, your grace and spirituality inspire me and I can't wait for all that's to come," she captioned a candid shot with Nassar's mother.



"Hope today is everything you deserve and more!" she added.

Jennifer Gates wedding

Jennifer's husband also got a special tribute of his own last week.



"Husband❤️," Jennifer captioned a smiling shot of the 30-year-old equestrian.



Jennifer and Nassar said "I do" in front of family and friends on Oct. 16 at the couple's farm in Westchester, New York.

"Don't think any words will do justice to what an otherworldly fairytale this weekend was," she wrote on social media while reflecting on their nuptials days later.

"The amount of love, joy & support our guests surrounded us with is a blessing we will treasure for our lifetime. Lucky & grateful to be his wife. Also deeply grateful to everyone who made this dream come to life," Jennifer added.

The M.D. candidate at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai noted that she was in a state of "newlywed bliss."



As for all the work that went into planning the special day, Jennifer previously shared that it was "no small feat."

"Planning a wedding while I was in medical school rotations and Nayel was preparing for the Olympics was no small feat," Jennifer told Vogue, referring to Nassar's trip to Tokyo, which marked the first time in 61 years that Egypt's equestrian team had qualified for the Olympics.

Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar

Although helping plan the perfect wedding wasn't always easy, Jennifer said that "it was so worth it."

"It's been a challenging year, both collectively with the pandemic and for our families going through transitions," added Jennifer, whose parents announced their split after 27 years of marriage in May and finalized their divorce in August.