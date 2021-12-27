Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar celebrated their first Christmas together since tying the knot in October

Jennifer Gates Posts Romantic Wedding Photo While Celebrating 'First Christmas of Many' with Husband

Jennifer Gates is celebrating Christmas as a newlywed!

Jennifer, 25, and husband Nayel Nassar, 30, are marking their first holiday season since tying the knot in October.

The eldest daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates celebrated the happy occasion by sharing a romantic photo from her wedding day.

"First Christmas of many to come ❤️ @nayelnassar," she captioned the sweet snap, which showed the couple sharing a kiss at their farm in Westchester County, New York.

"Wishing you & yours all the warmth and love today," she added.

Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar | Credit: Jennifer Gates/ instagram

Jennifer and Nassar said "I do" in front of family and friends on Oct. 16.

"It was a beautiful fall day, and we had just finished taking photos when the rain started," Jennifer previously told Vogue while opening up about her special day. "The ceremony was facilitated by a longtime family friend, and we both wrote our own vows. It was a really special and intimate moment."

jeniffer gates wedding Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar | Credit: ALLAN ZEPEDA

Although planning the perfect wedding was not always easy — with Jennifer having to balance going to medical school with Nassar's trip to the Tokyo Olympics, where he competed for Egypt's equestrian team — it was all worth it at the end of the day.

"It's been a challenging year, both collectively with the pandemic and for our families going through transitions," remarked Jennifer, whose parents announced their separation after 27 years of marriage in May and finalized their divorce in August.

"But our love for one another has been a constant," she added in her Vogue interview. "Being able to celebrate our wedding with our closest friends and family was a dream come true."

Both Bill and Melinda were there to watch their eldest daughter walk down the aisle, and each shared a loving tribute to celebrate the happy occasion.

"What a joy to celebrate the light and love of @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar this past weekend," Melinda, 57, captioned her congratulatory Instagram post. "So grateful we were able to find a way to safely gather for this special day."

In his own post, the Microsoft co-founder, 66, told his daughter and son-in-law that it was "impossible to put into words how happy it makes me to see you filled with joy."

"I'm so proud of you both for everything you've accomplished in your lives so far and everything you will do with your future together," he added.

Bill Gates, Jennifer Gates (L-R) Bill Gates, Jennifer Gates | Credit: Jennifer Gates/Instagram

Jennifer herself has had nothing but wonderful things to say about her wedding day.

"Don't think any words will do justice to what an otherworldly fairytale this weekend was," the M.D. candidate at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai wrote on social media at the time.