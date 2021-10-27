Jennifer Gates Shares a Dance with Husband Nayel Nassar in Romantic Wedding Reception Photo

Their first dance!

Jennifer Gates shared a new photograph from her wedding to Nayel Nassar one week after they tied the knot at their farm in Westchester County, New York.

Over the weekend, Jennifer — whose parents are Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates — posted a romantic snap of the couple sharing a dance at their wedding reception.

In the photo, the 25-year-old MD candidate has a big smile on her face while Nassar, 30, embraces her on the dance floor.



"Meet me under yellow lights ✨🕺," she captioned the happy image, using a line from pal Harry Hudson's song "Yellow Lights" — to which the newlyweds had their first dance, according to Vogue.



"You guys are the greatest ❤️🙏," Hudson, 28, wrote in a comment.



Once the bride and groom said "I do" in front of family and friends on Oct. 16, they enjoyed a "beautiful evening" with their wedding guests.



"After such a meaningful ceremony, we wanted our friends and family to enjoy great food and entertainment," Jennifer previously told Vogue of the couple's wedding reception.



"It was a beautiful evening and a dream come true for both of us!" she added.

Jennifer Gates wedding cake Credit: ALLAN ZEPEDA

Reflecting on her big day, Jennifer shared a note on Oct. 18 about how she will "treasure" her wedding for the rest of her life.

"Don't think any words will do justice to what an otherworldly fairytale this weekend was," she wrote on social media alongside a smiling shot with her husband.





Jennifer Gates/Instagram Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar | Credit: Jennifer Gates/Instagram

"The amount of love, joy & support our guests surrounded us with is a blessing we will treasure for our lifetime," she added. "Lucky & grateful to be his wife. Also deeply grateful to everyone who made this dream come to life. Signing off to be present in newlywed bliss, thank you ALL for your congratulations & well wishes!! xx J."



