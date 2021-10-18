Jennifer Gates Says Planning Wedding amid Med School & Husband's Olympic Bid Was 'No Small Feat'
"It was so worth it to share such a special day with those closest to us," Jennifer Gates said of planning her wedding to Nayel Nassar, who competed in the Summer Olympics
Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar had a lot on their plate while planning their wedding.
Jennifer, whose parents are Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, got married in front of family and friends on Saturday at the couple's farm in Westchester County, New York.
The months leading up to the ceremony were busy for both the bride and groom. In addition to Jennifer being an MD Candidate at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, the couple also had to navigate a unique challenge: Nassar's trip to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics.
"Planning a wedding while I was in medical school rotations and Nayel was preparing for the Olympics was no small feat," Jennifer, 25, told Vogue. "But it was so worth it to share such a special day with those closest to us."
"One piece of advice we were given [throughout the planning process] was to remember that this day is about us and our love," she added. "I think we really kept that at the center of our minds while planning, and we also tried to ensure that our families and friends were able to enjoy themselves."
Born in Chicago, Nassar — an equestrian who competes for Egypt internationally — was raised in Kuwait by his parents.
The newlywed co-manages Evergate Stables with his wife and is currently ranked as No. 44 in the world by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports.
Although he did not earn a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, it marked the first time in 61 years that Egypt's equestrian team had qualified for the Olympics.
Before their main ceremony on Saturday, the couple's wedding weekend kicked off with a Katb el Kitab, the Islamic marriage ceremony, which was attended solely by their immediate family, according to Vogue.
In order to ensure that the couple would be able to safely celebrate with their loved ones, they also required all of their guests to be fully vaccinated — and to have tested negative for COVID-19 beforehand.
"It's been a challenging year, both collectively with the pandemic and for our families going through transitions," Jennifer, whose parents finalized their divorce in August, told Vogue.
"But our love for one another has been a constant," she added. "Being able to celebrate our wedding with our closest friends and family was a dream come true."
On Monday, Jennifer shared the first images from the pair's romantic ceremony, posting a photo of the pair walking down the aisle together after tying the knot.
"My universe ♾ 🤍 10.16.21," she captioned the snap, which also showed off her custom Vera Wang Haute wedding dress.
"We did a thing this weekend! 💍," the equestrian added in his own post. "Can't wait for forever after with you @jenniferkgates. Thank you to everyone who made this the happiest day of my life."
In a loving comment, Jennifer replied by calling herself the "luckiest girl in the world ❤️."