Jennifer Gates Says Planning Wedding amid Med School & Husband's Olympic Bid Was 'No Small Feat'

"It was so worth it to share such a special day with those closest to us," Jennifer Gates said of planning her wedding to Nayel Nassar, who competed in the Summer Olympics

Although he did not earn a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, it marked the first time in 61 years that Egypt's equestrian team had qualified for the Olympics.

Before their main ceremony on Saturday, the couple's wedding weekend kicked off with a Katb el Kitab, the Islamic marriage ceremony, which was attended solely by their immediate family, according to Vogue.

In order to ensure that the couple would be able to safely celebrate with their loved ones, they also required all of their guests to be fully vaccinated — and to have tested negative for COVID-19 beforehand.

"It's been a challenging year, both collectively with the pandemic and for our families going through transitions," Jennifer, whose parents finalized their divorce in August, told Vogue.



"But our love for one another has been a constant," she added. "Being able to celebrate our wedding with our closest friends and family was a dream come true."

"We did a thing this weekend! 💍," the equestrian added in his own post. "Can't wait for forever after with you @jenniferkgates. Thank you to everyone who made this the happiest day of my life."