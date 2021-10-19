"Don't think any words will do justice to what an otherworldly fairytale this weekend was," Jennifer Gates said of her wedding to Nayel Nassar

Jennifer Gates Is in 'Newlywed Bliss' After Transforming Her N.Y. Farm Into 'Dream' Wedding Venue

Jennifer Gates is on cloud nine after saying "I do."

Reflecting on the joyous occasion Monday, the medical school student expressed how grateful she is to everyone who helped make her wedding so special.

"Don't think any words will do justice to what an otherworldly fairytale this weekend was," she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a smiling shot of her and her husband embracing.

"The amount of love, joy & support our guests surrounded us with is a blessing we will treasure for our lifetime. Lucky & grateful to be his wife. Also deeply grateful to everyone who made this dream come to life," she wrote. "Signing off to be present in newlywed bliss, thank you ALL for your congratulations & well wishes!! xx J."

Jennifer and her husband, 30, kicked off their wedding weekend with a Katb el Kitab, the Islamic marriage ceremony, which was attended by their immediate family, according to Vogue.

"Our main ceremony took place on Saturday," Jennifer told the outlet. "It was a beautiful fall day, and we had just finished taking photos when the rain started. The ceremony was facilitated by a longtime family friend, and we both wrote our own vows. It was a really special and intimate moment."

"It's been a challenging year, both collectively with the pandemic and for our families going through transitions," continued Jennifer, whose parents finalized their divorce in August. "But our love for one another has been a constant. Being able to celebrate our wedding with our closest friends and family was a dream come true."

Of course, a lot of work went into transforming the farm ahead of Jennifer's big day.

"Workers have been busy all week. They are setting up both indoor and outdoor areas. They are building several temporary steel and glass pavilions," a source told PEOPLE last week.

"It's usually very quiet here, but it's kind of exciting to have such a big to-do here for the weekend," one neighbor told PEOPLE, adding that those living close to the residence received gift baskets with wine.

Ahead of the ceremony on Saturday, the road along the farm was also closed to anyone but residents and guests.

"It's going to be a long evening of celebrating," a local police officer told PEOPLE.

On Monday, Jennifer shared the first images from her wedding, posting a sweet shot of her and Nassar taking their first steps down the aisle as husband and wife.

"My universe ♾ 🤍 10.16.21," the bride, who was wearing a custom Vera Wang Haute wedding dress, captioned the romantic snap.

"We did a thing this weekend! 💍," wrote Nassar in his own post. "Can't wait for forever after with you @jenniferkgates. Thank you to everyone who made this the happiest day of my life."