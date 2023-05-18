Jennifer Gates Thanks 'Village Around Me' in Graduation Post with Parents Bill & Melinda French Gates

The 27-year-old daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates graduated from Columbia University with her master's degree in public health

By
Published on May 18, 2023 01:02 AM
Jennifer Gates Graduates with Master's Degree, Shares Photo With Parents Bill and Melinda Gates
Photo: Jennifer Gates/Instagram

Jennifer Gates now has her master's degree!

The 27-year-old daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates graduated from Columbia University with her master's degree in public health on Tuesday.

Jennifer, who welcomed her first baby in April, shared a photo of herself on Instagram in her cap and gown smiling with her parents and husband Nayel Nassar.

"(Accelerated) Master of Public Health 👩‍🎓🩵," the graduate wrote. "Thank you @columbiapublichealth for this incredible educational opportunity and the village around me who made this possible. Grateful 🙏✨."

Jennifer then explained what an accelerated master's degree was in parentheses: "Transparency— accelerated students officially get our degrees conferred in October when practicum deliverables are due, but all coursework is completed and we walk in the ceremony and celebrate now."

Her husband Nayel Nassar reposted the photo on his Instagram Story, writing, "So proud!"

Jennifer Gates Graduates with Master's Degree, Shares Photo With Parents Bill and Melinda Gates
Jennifer Gates/Instagram

On her Instagram Story, Jennifer reposted a photo of her walking to receive her diploma, which was shared on the official Instagram account of Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health.

She also shared a photo of her onstage accepting an award. "Honored to receive the Excellence in General Public Health award alongside amazing colleagues and mentors," she wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jennifer Gates Graduates with Master's Degree, Shares Photo With Parents Bill and Melinda Gates
Jennifer Gates/Instagram

Gates and French Gates' divorce was finalized in August of 2021 after 27 years of marriage. Last year, she told Fortune magazine that the split was "unbelievably painful."

In addition to Jennifer, the parents share Rory, 23, and Phoebe, 20.

The kids were among French Gates' top priorities during the divorce, she told the magazine.

"My main concern, of course, was trying to protect my kids through it," Melinda told Fortune. "And we got to the other side."

Last month, Bill and Melinda celebrated Jennifer's 27th birthday with their own respective Instagram posts.

"Happy birthday, Jenn! You continue to amaze me with your intelligence, creativity, and compassion," Bill, 67, wrote alongside a sweet photo of the two smiling. "I feel incredibly lucky to be your dad, and I'm so proud of everything you've accomplished. Love you always!"

"Happy birthday, Jenn! It's hard to believe you're already 27," Melinda, 58, began her caption. "Watching you grow into the amazing woman you are today—and become a mother to your own daughter—has been one of the greatest joys of my life."

Related Articles
Lola Conseulos Graduates from NYU https://www.instagram.com/p/CsXDAmDAnHG/
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Daughter Lola Graduating from NYU: 'We Are So Proud of You'
Samantha Frye An 18-year-old from Dover is living the American Dream. She used her college funds to invest in her future, but in a different way than most would her age.
18-Year-Old Uses College Funds to Buy Restaurant Where She Started Out as Dishwasher
Sonja Morgan Pens Sweet Tribute to Daughter Quincy After Her College Graduation: 'Proudest Day'
Sonja Morgan Pens Sweet Tribute to Daughter Quincy After Her College Graduation: 'Proudest Day'
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Soak Up the Sun During Outing on Rumored $500M Yacht
Pablo Picasso
N.Y.C. Museum Finds 'Hastily Covered' Little Dog Hidden in Pablo Picasso Painting
Riverside Regional Medical Center triplets Friday May 12, 2023.
Virginia Mom of 6 Welcomes Triplets Years After Giving Birth to Twin Boys: 'Special Moment'
Boy, 7, Disappears in Ohio While Fishing With Family
Body of Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found 2 Weeks After He Disappeared While Fishing with Family
The largest underwater scanning project in history has created an exact “Digital Twin” of the Titanic wreck
'Game-Changing' 3D Scan of Titanic Reveals Ship's Final Resting Place in Close-Up Detail
Joe Biden
Celebrity Kids Graduating in 2023
2 Injured from Bee Swarm in encino
At Least Two People Hospitalized for 'Dozens of Bee Stings' from Swarm in Encino
Teresa Giudice Celebrates 'One of the Most Special Moments of My Life' as Daughter Gia Graduates College
Teresa Giudice Celebrates 'One of the Most Special Moments of My Life' as Daughter Gia Graduates College
All About Carl Lentz's Wife Laura and Their 3 Kids
All About Carl Lentz's Wife Laura and Their 3 Kids
Umpire Rescues 7-Year-Old from Dust Devil During Baseball Game: 'Never Seen Anything Like That'
Umpire Rescues 7-Year-Old from Dust Devil During Baseball Game: 'Never Seen Anything Like That'
Dottie Fideli, 77-Year-Old Woman Marries Herself
77-Year-Old Woman Finally Gets Dream Wedding When She Marries Herself: 'I'm So Happy'
Joel Houston, Taya Smith, and Matt Crocker of Hillsong UNITED perform on stage
Hillsong: The Celebrity Megachurch's Bombshell Scandals and Controversies Through the Years
Emily Williams, Tx. Mom Diagnosed with Cancer While Expecting Second Child Gives Birth Days After Finishing Treatment
Tx. Mom Diagnosed with Cancer While Expecting Second Child Gives Birth Days After Finishing Chemo