Jennifer Gates Shares Sweet Wedding Photo with Dad Bill Gates in Honor of His 66th Birthday

"Thank you for your support of our union and dream day," Jennifer Gates wrote in a loving message to her father

Bill Gates got an extra special birthday message from his daughter this year.



Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of the Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Melinda French Gates, posted a loving tribute to her father on Thursday in honor of his 66th birthday.



In addition to a sweet message, Jennifer shared a previously unseen photograph of the father-daughter pair from her wedding to Nayel Nassar.



"Happy happy 66th @thisisbillgates ✨ 🥳," she wrote alongside the snap, in which Bill smiled as he spent time with Jennifer, 25, on her big day.

"Grateful to learn from your example of endless curiosity, constant exploration and desire to help humanity. Excited to hear about what you learn in this next turn around the sun," Jennifer added. "Thank you for your support of our union and dream day recently - these memories will last a lifetime 🤍 Xx Jenn."

Bill went on to leave an affectionate comment of his own, sharing just how much he appreciated his daughter's kind words.



"Thanks for the birthday wishes, Jenn!" the billionaire wrote. "I'm so lucky to be your dad."

Added wedding planner Marcy Blum in a separate comment, "There were enchanted moments like this, throughout the entire weekend, we were in an alternate universe."

Jennifer and Nasser, 30, tied the knot in front of family and friends on Oct. 16 at their farm in Westchester, New York.



Afterwards, both of Jennifer's parents, who finalized their divorce in August, shared supportive words.

"What a joy to celebrate the light and love of @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar this past weekend," Melinda, 57, captioned a congratulatory post. "So grateful we were able to find a way to safely gather for this special day."

"Jenn and Nayel, it's impossible to put into words how happy it makes me to see you filled with joy on your wedding day," Bill added in his own post celebrating his daughter and new son-in-law. "I'm so proud of you both for everything you've accomplished in your lives so far and everything you will do with your future together."

As for all the work that went into planning the special day, Jennifer previously shared that with all the couple had to juggle this year, it was "no small feat."

"Planning a wedding while I was in medical school rotations and Nayel was preparing for the Olympics was no small feat," Jennifer, an MD Candidate at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, previously told Vogue.