Jennifer Gates Posts Sweet Sibling Photo to Celebrate Brother Rory's College Graduation: 'So Proud'

Rory Gates graduated from the University of Chicago over the weekend — and his family was there to celebrate

Rory Gates and his family are celebrating a milestone moment in his life.

Jennifer Gates, the eldest of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' three children, shared a sweet social media post on Monday in honor of her 23-year-old brother's college graduation.

"Celebrating Rory's graduation from the University of Chicago this weekend!" Jennifer, 26, wrote alongside a smiling snap of all three siblings posing together on the big day.

In the image, Rory holds his diploma while putting his arms around sisters Jennifer and Phoebe, a 19-year-old student at Stanford University.

"So proud of you," Jennifer wrote of her brother, who she said achieved "a double major & masters in 4 years."

Jennifer recently gave her brother another social media shout-out as she recognized his birthday.

"Celebrating both of their bdays today," she wrote on May 23 alongside an adorable photo of her brother snuggling with her dog, whom she shares with husband Nayel Nassar.

"Best pup and brother in the world. 🥳," she added.

Jennifer celebrated her own birthday back in April, receiving tributes from friends and family, including her parents.

"From little girl to beautiful bride," mom Melinda, 57, wrote alongside a mother-daughter photo from Jennifer's wedding last year. "I've loved you through and through. Happy 26th birthday, Jenn!"

Meanwhile, Bill, 66, wrote in a separate post that it was "hard to believe" his little girl was so grown up.

"Jenn, it's hard to believe you're turning 26 today. I'm incredibly proud of everything you've accomplished," he wrote alongside a photo of the pair sharing a dance at her wedding reception. "Here's to many more years of dancing to the Lion King together."

In her own post, Jennifer shared that she was "immensely grateful" for all of the lessons she's learned, which allowed her to evolve into "this version of me at 26."