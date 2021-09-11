Jennifer Garner Visits Save the Children-Backed Afghan Refugee Center: 'This Is a Human Endeavor'

Jennifer Garner serves as a trustee and ambassador for Save the Children — an organization that offers aid to children in times of need

Jennifer Garner is giving back and offering her time to children in need.

Earlier this week, the 49-year-old actress visited an Afghan refugee center near Washington, D.C., which serves as the first stop for thousands of those who recently escaped Afghanistan, according to a press release from Save the Children.

The center, which is backed by the organization, is located in the Dulles Airport and has a private space set up by Save the Children that allows families with infants to take care of them as needed. Essentials such as diapers and blankets are provided by the group, as well as backpacks for children that offer "comfort items," like toys and stuffed animals.

According to Save the Children, around 30,000 individuals have relocated from Afghanistan in recent weeks, with roughly 40% being children under the age of 12.

On her Instagram account Friday, Garner — who is a Save the Children trustee and ambassador — shared a sweet video from her trip to visit the Afghan children.

In one moment from the clip, the Yes Day star tells workers at the center that she wants to play with the children. When a staff member tells her that she has pipe cleaners for the kids to use, she informs Garner that she "might get mobbed," to which she replies with excitement, "Great! I want to get mobbed."

Later in the video, Garner also gets a first-hand look at all the hard work that is being put in to help out the children and their families in need, including all of the supplies that they have lined up to offer.

"This is a human endeavor," Garner wrote alongside her post. "I am so grateful Save the Children is helping the US Dept of State welcome Afghan refugees, and hope you can help me support these families and this work. ♥️"

"These children and families have been through so much — many of the families I spoke with have been in transit for weeks, and are understandably exhausted," Garner said in a statement to the organization. "I see Save the Children's services provide such a sense of relief for the parents, and a sense of joy for the kids."

"Afghan children have known nothing but conflict their entire lives," added the mother of three. "I got to see their beautiful art, sing songs and receive some really big hugs."