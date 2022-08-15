Jennifer and Phoebe Gates Wish 'Incredible' Mom Melinda Happy Birthday: 'To Know You Is to Love You'

Happy birthday, Melinda French Gates!

As the philanthropist and activist celebrated turning 58 on Monday, she received a pair of loving tributes from her daughters, Jennifer and Phoebe Gates.

"Wishing the happiest birthday to the woman I look up to everyday," Jennifer, 26, wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a sweet photograph from her wedding, which took place last fall.

Phoebe, 19, also had sweet words for her mother.

"Happy birthday to the most incredible woman. To know you is to love you," the Stanford University student captioned a pair of throwback images.

"Reflecting on this day it's hard to fathom how blessed I am to call you both my mother and my person," she added.

Phoebe Gates and Melinda French Gates. Phoebe Gates/Instagram (2)

Earlier this month, Melinda and her youngest daughter got to spend some quality time together in London.

Documenting a fun-filled day, Phoebe shared a photograph of herself raising a glass at a restaurant along with the caption, "Swipe to see my cute date 😉✨💖." In the following slide, the teen revealed that her special dinner guest was her mother.

In addition to enjoying each other's company, Phoebe hasn't been shy about sharing how much her mom's work inspires her.

In a July essay for Vogue following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Phoebe wrote that "when I started college last year, I wanted to become an advocate, like my mom."

"When you're Melinda's daughter, it's easy to be passionate about reproductive health. My mom is my hero," she wrote. "She's a brilliant reformer who travels around the world advocating for gender equality."

Phoebe went on to share that while she may be young, she's sure that "wherever" she ends up in life, she'll remain committed to the fight for women's rights.

"That, I hope, is the final legacy of Friday's decision: that it created a whole generation of pissed-off young people who will devote our lives to winning back a woman's right to choose," she wrote.