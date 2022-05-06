'Jellyfish Cloud' Takes Over Sky in Photographer's Stunning Image of SpaceX Launch

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday

SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on Friday morning, and one man caught a seaside picture of it from Georgia.

Photographer Kyle Morgan of K.Morgan Artistry snapped a photograph of a "jellyfish cloud" left behind by the rocket, which carried a collection of 53 internet satellites into space around 5:40 a.m.

"This morning's Space X rocket launch 20,000+ kilometers per hour at this stage," he captioned the snap on Facebook. "Photo including the first booster drop that landed on the shortfall of gravitas with Venus and Jupiter under the 'jellyfish cloud.'"

Morgan said he took the image on Jekyll Island, the southernmost island of the Golden Isles of Georgia.

"[I] do a lot of astrophotography, I'm always out shooting the Milky Way and my wife actually sent me the information on the launch last minute so I took off to my favorite spot on Jekyll Island to capture it," Morgan tells PEOPLE via email.

The photograph captured the cloud glowing from the light of a sunrise in the distance.

Morgan said he has followed all of what SpaceX has been doing in recent years to advance its technology.

"I'm a huge fan of space exploration and how far the technology has come," he says.

"The things SpaceX and NASA are doing is truly mind-blowing," he adds. "I wasn't quite sure how the photo would turn out as I've only captured a couple of rocket launches, but the weather turned out great and the trajectory of the rocket was perfect to my location."

The photograph received a lot of attention online, something Morgan says he didn't expect.

"I instantly knew it was going to be a good photo but had no idea it would get the attention it has," he explains.

