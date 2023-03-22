Jehane Thomas, TikTok Star and Mother of 2, Dead at 30: We're 'Heartbroken,' Says Friend

The British social-media star, who usually documented her life as a mother to two children under age 4, had been suffering from migraines for years

By
Published on March 22, 2023 09:46 AM
Jehane Thomas was a 30 year old, mum of two boys when she suddenly passed away on 17/03/2023
Jehane Thomas. Photo: Jehane Thomas Instagram

British TikTok star Jehane Thomas has died. She was 30.

The mother of two young children died unexpectedly last week after experiencing months of debilitating migraine headaches, her friend Alyx Reast confirmed in a GoFundMe listing started in her memory.

"Despite suffering from migraines and bouts of illness for several months, her passing was totally unexpected and we are all absolutely heartbroken," Reast wrote.

PEOPLE has reached out to a contact for Thomas for comment.

The social-media star from Doncaster, England — who was also the co-owner of a successful small stationery business — has nearly 82,000 followers on TikTok, and usually documented her life as a mom to 3½-year-old Isaac and 21-month-old Elijah.

Jehane Thomas was a 30 year old, mum of two boys when she suddenly passed away on 17/03/2023
Jehane Thomas and her children. GoFundMe

But recently, her feed had featured glimpses of a difficult battle with her illness.

Earlier this month, Thomas shared that she had received a diagnosis of optic neuritis, after suffering from migraines for close to two years.

"I was diagnosed with Optic Neuritis a few months ago after nearly 2 years of being told my migraines were stress related," she wrote. "They then thought I had MS which was ruled out (for now) but now the pressure in my head literally takes me off my feet."

Her discomfort sent her to the hospital days later, where she was admitted for a week and discharged March 12, but her pain had her soon back in the facility.

In her final post two days before her death, Thomas shared that she was awaiting surgery.

"I'm waiting to see if I can take one of my Frovatriptan before surgery because no other pain relief is taking this pressure or if I need to ride it out and hope the surgery gives me instant relief," she shared in a TikTok post. "I can't lift my head without wanting to be sick and I'm unable to walk, I need to be wheeled everywhere. That's how bad this pain is."

Now, Thomas' family, as well as Reast and other friends, are mourning her death, according to the fundraiser.

"I've started this page in the hope of raising some money so her beautiful boys can have the best childhood, make memories and make sure they are comfortable," Reast wrote on the GoFundMe, which has raised over $16,000 as of Wednesday morning.

"Nothing will bring the boys their mum back, but we hope it will bring some relief to her family, knowing how loved and supported they are," Reast added, concluding, "Jehane — I promised I'd do what I can for those boys, so that's what I'm vowing to do. I love you … "

