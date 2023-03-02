Missing Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift's Wife Says He Won't Be Back: 'I Have Been in So Much Pain'

"Please know that I have you in my thoughts," Natasha Yi told listeners, fans and supporters of her husband who vanished nearly a week ago

Published on March 2, 2023
San Francisco radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift has been missing for several days. Now his wife says she doesn't believe he'll ever return.

The San Francisco Police Department (SFDP) released an alert last Friday that announced Vandergrift, a WiLD 94.9 on-air personality, had not been seen since 10 p.m. the previous night. The department also said Vandergrift was considered "at-risk."

On Wednesday, his wife, Natasha Yi, shared that "personal information" that had recently been discovered "leads us to believe JV will not be coming back."

"I can feel your love and energy for J, and I am so grateful for it," Yi wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "The amount of compassion for the physical torture J has been going through for the past 2 years has been overwhelming. I have been in so much pain and fear and I know all of you have been so scared and concerned for JV as well."

"At this time, V officially remains missing according to the SFPD, but no foul play is suspected in his disappearance," she continued. "We are incredibly appreciative for the SFPD's ongoing efforts in locating JV and they have asked us to keep the details to immediate family only."

"I know how painful this is for you to hear," Yi added. "Please know that I have you in my thoughts."

The couple has been open about Vandergrift's health struggles. According to FOX affiliate KTVU, 54-year-old radio host was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2021.

It is unclear if Vandergrift's health struggles are related to his disappearance. The police department is encouraging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Vandergrift's fellow 94.9 personalities spoke about his disappearance on the air Monday, ABC7 reported.

"So incredibly difficult, it's difficult for all of us obviously," said Graham Herbert.

Another colleague, an on-air personality named Selena, added: "Same thing with credit cards, banking statements, there's been nothing there. No activity and it's really scary."

Fans also gathered on Sunday to pray that Vandergrift would be found safe, NBC producer Alyssa Goard shared via Twitter.

