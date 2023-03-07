Jeffrey Vandergrift's Colleagues Share Favorite Memories of Missing Radio Host as Search Continues

As the search for missing San Francisco radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift continues, his colleagues are reflecting on some of the special moments they've shared together over the years.

On Monday, over a week after Vandergrift was last seen on Feb. 23, radio station WiLD 94.9 shared a collection of their "favorite" photographs and stories with the on-air personality.

"Our thoughts continue to be with JV and his whole family," the station captioned its post, which included a trio of photos from co-hosts Selena and Graham. "Here are a few of our favorite moments with him throughout the years of love and laughs❤️."

When reached for comment by PEOPLE on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said they "do not have any updates for this open and active investigation."

"As mentioned last week we do not have any information that shows that foul play was a factor in this incident," they added.

Police released an alert on Feb. 24 asking for the public's assistance in locating Vandergrift, who was last seen the previous night at his home and was described as being "at-risk".

In a statement shared last week, wife Natasha Yi, who is also an on-air radio personality at the station, wrote that although her husband "officially remains missing according to the SFPD," some "personal information" that had been discovered "leads us to believe JV will not be coming back."

She went on to say that foul play was not suspected, but that police had asked them "to keep the details to immediate family only."

Vandergrift's wife went on to thank everybody who has supported her husband, particularly through his experience with Lyme disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2021.

"The amount of compassion for the physical torture J has been going through for the past 2 years has been overwhelming," Yi wrote in the statement. "I have been in so much pain and fear and I know all of you have been so scared and concerned for JV as well."

"Please forgive my silence during this time — my heart is utterly broken, and the pain feels unbearable," Yi continued. "I will do my best to provide updates and I ask for you to please keep JV in your thoughts and prayers."

Vandergrift has been open about his health, including writing a lengthy blog post about his experience with Lyme disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2021.

Just hours before he was last seen, the radio personality also shared an update about his health on the air. "The stuff I've been going through in my brain that they're trying to figure out. Ugh," he said during the show's Feb. 23 episode.

"The body and the pain and all that stuff, I can handle. What it's doing to my brain I could never describe to you," he continued, adding that doctors mentioned the possibility of taking "experimental medications" or undergoing "very risky" surgery.

In his most recent Instagram post, Vandergrift wrote of happiness as well as "pain" and "struggle."

"Thank you for a wonderful life-filed w joy, laughs, pain & struggle. It's been a great journey. Your support & prayers meant the world. Keep shinin'," he wrote.

Although the post is dated August 2022, its caption was edited over a week ago, but it's unclear what changes were made.