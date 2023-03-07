Jeffrey Vandergrift's Colleagues Share Favorite Memories of Missing Radio Host as Search Continues

"Our thoughts continue to be with JV and his whole family," the radio station wrote in a social media post more than a week after the WiLD 94.9 host was last seen

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
and Abigail Abrams
Published on March 7, 2023 02:43 PM
Jeffrey Vandergrift, Missing Radio Host
Jeffrey Vandergrift. Photo: Jeffrey Vandergrift/instagram

As the search for missing San Francisco radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift continues, his colleagues are reflecting on some of the special moments they've shared together over the years.

On Monday, over a week after Vandergrift was last seen on Feb. 23, radio station WiLD 94.9 shared a collection of their "favorite" photographs and stories with the on-air personality.

"Our thoughts continue to be with JV and his whole family," the station captioned its post, which included a trio of photos from co-hosts Selena and Graham. "Here are a few of our favorite moments with him throughout the years of love and laughs❤️."

When reached for comment by PEOPLE on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said they "do not have any updates for this open and active investigation."

"As mentioned last week we do not have any information that shows that foul play was a factor in this incident," they added.

Police released an alert on Feb. 24 asking for the public's assistance in locating Vandergrift, who was last seen the previous night at his home and was described as being "at-risk".

In a statement shared last week, wife Natasha Yi, who is also an on-air radio personality at the station, wrote that although her husband "officially remains missing according to the SFPD," some "personal information" that had been discovered "leads us to believe JV will not be coming back."

She went on to say that foul play was not suspected, but that police had asked them "to keep the details to immediate family only."

RELATED VIDEO: Missing Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift's Wife Says He Won't Be Back: 'I Have Been in So Much Pain'

Vandergrift's wife went on to thank everybody who has supported her husband, particularly through his experience with Lyme disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2021.

"The amount of compassion for the physical torture J has been going through for the past 2 years has been overwhelming," Yi wrote in the statement. "I have been in so much pain and fear and I know all of you have been so scared and concerned for JV as well."

"Please forgive my silence during this time — my heart is utterly broken, and the pain feels unbearable," Yi continued. "I will do my best to provide updates and I ask for you to please keep JV in your thoughts and prayers."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to human interest stories.

San Francisco Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Missing
Jeffrey Vandergrift. sfpd

Vandergrift has been open about his health, including writing a lengthy blog post about his experience with Lyme disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2021.

Just hours before he was last seen, the radio personality also shared an update about his health on the air. "The stuff I've been going through in my brain that they're trying to figure out. Ugh," he said during the show's Feb. 23 episode.

"The body and the pain and all that stuff, I can handle. What it's doing to my brain I could never describe to you," he continued, adding that doctors mentioned the possibility of taking "experimental medications" or undergoing "very risky" surgery.

In his most recent Instagram post, Vandergrift wrote of happiness as well as "pain" and "struggle."

"Thank you for a wonderful life-filed w joy, laughs, pain & struggle. It's been a great journey. Your support & prayers meant the world. Keep shinin'," he wrote.

Although the post is dated August 2022, its caption was edited over a week ago, but it's unclear what changes were made.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/Shutterstock (12977886ch) Bill Gates and Phoebe Adele Gates Time Celebrates the 100 Most Influential People in the World, Arrivals, Lincoln Center, New York, USA - 08 Jun 2022
Phoebe Gates Addresses 'Misconceptions and Conspiracy Theories' About Her Family and Boyfriend
Pleasure Pier in Galveston, Texas
1 Body Pulled From Water After Twin Boys, 13, Went Missing While Swimming at Texas Beach
Alex Cooper attends Cosmopolitan's celebration of the launch of CosmoTrips and Fêtes cover star Laura Harrier at Skybar on September 29, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
All About Alex Cooper, Host of the 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast
World’s Most Premature Twins, Who Were Given a ‘0% Chance to Survive,’ Celebrate 1st Birthday
World's Most Premature Twins — Born at 22 Weeks and Given '0% Chance of Survival' — Celebrate 1st Birthday
6 Generations of Women Pose for Sweet Family Photo: 'This One Was Special' https://www.facebook.com/gracie.s.howell/posts/10223934766584605
6 Generations of Women Pose for Sweet Family Photo: 'This One Was Special'
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=5756268827776114&set=a.101102893292764 https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10201613627654081&set=a.1495112869358
Woman Who Was in Documentary About Sister's Death Is Killed in Car Accident Nearly 8 Years Later
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 22: Dana J. Hyde attends The 30th Annual Africa-America Institute Awards Gala at Gotham Hall on September 22, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)
Former White House Official Dies of Injuries Following Jet Turbulence
Mt. San Gorgonio reflects its snowy peaks in the San Jacinto River along Nuevo Road in Nuevo City. The Riverside County Flood Control is pursuing plans to allow a housing development in the adjacent agriculture fields and flood plain in Nuevo City. Conservationists fear that adding track homes along the San Jacinto River will destroy endangered species. (Photo by Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Teens 'Convinced' They Were 'Going to Die' While They Were Lost in California Snowstorm for Days
Dad and 4 Children Die in Phoenix Condo Fire, 2 Siblings Remain Fighting for Their Lives in Critical Condition
Dad and 4 Children Die from Injuries After 'Devastating' Condo Fire in Arizona: 'No Words'
Florida Man Attacked by Alligator He Initially Thought Was Dog
Florida Man Attacked by Alligator on His Front Porch: 'Just Got a Step Outside' Before It 'Grabbed Me'
Clarice Phelps and Candice Halbert
Two Chemists Are Preparing Underserved Kids for Jobs in STEM: 'Glass Ceiling Will Be Broken' 
Hiking trail through the woods of Rancho San Antonio County Park, Santa Cruz mountains, Cupertino, Santa Clara county, California
Mom Dies After Tree Falls on Her While Hiking with Son's Boy Scout Troop on Popular Calif. Trail
reticulated python
New York Authorities Find 14-Foot Reticulated Python Dead on the Side of a Long Island Road
This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.
Florida Man Who Was Declared Dead Is Found Breathing Minutes Later; Paramedics Suspended
https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-for-barbie?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer Memorial for Barbie
Woman Dies Trying to Help Someone Stuck in the Snow During Calif.'s 'Once-in-a-Generation' Storm
Pablo Escobar Hippos
Colombia Plans to Ship 70 of Pablo Escobar's 'Cocaine Hippos' to New Homes in India and Mexico