"As a result of our investigation, Jeffrey Toobin is no longer affiliated with the company," a New Yorker spokesperson tells PEOPLE

Jeffrey Toobin Fired by New Yorker After Investigation Into Report He Exposed Himself in Zoom Meeting

Jeffrey Toobin has been fired from his position as a staff writer at The New Yorker following an incident last month in which he reportedly exposed himself during a Zoom meeting with colleagues.

"I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer," Toobin, 60, wrote on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. "I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Toobin's termination comes about three weeks after he was suspended and the magazine launched an investigation into the matter.

"As a result of our investigation, Jeffrey Toobin is no longer affiliated with the company," a New Yorker spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

Stan Duncan, the chief people officer of Condé Nast, the magazine's parent company, reportedly sent out a memo to staff alerting them of Toobin's termination.

"I want to assure everyone that we take workplace matters seriously," Duncan wrote in the memo, according to the New York Times. "We are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels respected and upholds our standards of conduct."

Vice reported last month that during a Zoom call with his colleagues and members of WNYC radio, Toobin accidentally exposed himself on camera.

"I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers," he said in a statement to Vice at the time. "I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video."

Following the incident, Toobin also stepped away from his role as legal analyst on CNN. A spokesperson for the network told PEOPLE at the time that "Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted."