Jeffrey Epstein Threatened Bill Gates Over Alleged Affair with Russian Bridge Player: Report

"Epstein tried unsuccessfully to leverage a past relationship to threaten Mr. Gates," a spokesperson for Gates said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE

By
Published on May 22, 2023 05:15 PM
Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, during a panel session on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from May 22 to 26. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Bill Gates. Photo: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg/Getty

Jeffrey Epstein threatened to expose Bill Gates for having an alleged affair with a Russian bridge player, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal.

The message was sent over email in 2017, after the disgraced financier, who died by suicide while awaiting trial on federal conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, learned of the alleged relationship with Mila Antonova, the newspaper reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. By that time, Epstein had also failed to get Gates to join in a charitable fund that never came to fruition, the Journal reported.

Epstein met Antonova in 2013, years after Gates met the bridge player when she was in her 20s, according to the newspaper. At the time, the tech billionaire was married to ex-wife Melinda French Gates.

When Epstein emailed Gates in 2017, he asked to be reimbursed for money he spent to send her to software coding school, according to the outlet. The message also seemingly hinted at the idea that Epstein could expose the alleged relationship if an association between the two men was not maintained, per the newspaper, which reported that no payment was made.

"Mr. Gates met with Epstein solely for philanthropic purposes. Having failed repeatedly to draw Mr. Gates beyond these matters, Epstein tried unsuccessfully to leverage a past relationship to threaten Mr. Gates," a spokesperson for Gates said according to a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"Mr. Gates never had any financial dealings with Epstein," the spokesperson added. "As Bill has said before, it was a mistake to have ever met him."

In a YouTube video posted in 2010, Antonova spoke about meeting the Microsoft co-founder, now 67, during a bridge tournament in Washington, D.C. "I didn't beat him but I tried to kick him with my leg," she said in the video.

Antonova met Epstein while looking for $500,000 for an online business she hoped to create to teach people how to play bridge, according to the Journal. Antonova said Epstein ultimately did not invest.

When she later decided to get into programming, she told the newspaper that "Epstein agreed to pay and he paid directly to the school."

"I had no idea that he was a criminal or had any ulterior motive," Antonova, who did not comment on Gates, told the Journal in a statement. "I just thought he was a successful businessman and wanted to help."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Epstein, who reportedly met with Gates on several occasions after 2011, had previously attempted to convince Gates to take part in a multibillion-dollar charitable fund with JPMorgan Chase, but failed, according to the Journal.

Gates has said on numerous occasions that he regrets his previous ties to Epstein. Appearing on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 in August 2021, the billionaire admitted that "it was a huge mistake to spend time with him."

During a 2022 interview after their divorce, French Gates said that there "wasn't one moment or one specific thing that happened" that led to their split, but that she "did not like that he'd had meetings" with Epstein.

French Gates said she met with Epstein on one occasion. "I wanted to see who this man was and I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door," she said during the interview. "He was abhorrent. He was evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterwards."

In a statement shared with CBS Mornings at the time, Gates reiterated that "meeting with Epstein was a mistake that I regret deeply" and that "it was a substantial error in judgment."

Related Articles
Bill Gates
Bill Gates Says He Regrets Ties to Jeffrey Epstein: 'It Was a Huge Mistake to Spend Time with Him'
Melinda French Gates, Bill Gates
Melinda French Gates 'Did Not Like' That Bill Had Meetings With Jeffrey Epstein: 'I Made That Clear to Him'
bill-gates.jpeg
Bill Gates 'Developed a Reputation for Questionable Conduct,' Made Advances on Colleagues: Report
Joel Houston, Taya Smith, and Matt Crocker of Hillsong UNITED perform on stage
Hillsong: The Celebrity Megachurch's Bombshell Scandals and Controversies Through the Years
Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Queen Elizabeth II
Who Is Prince Andrew? All About Queen Elizabeth's Disgraced Son
Who Is Karen McDougal? All About the Former Playboy Model Involved in Donald Trump's Hush Money Case
Who Is Karen McDougal? All About the Former Playboy Model Tied to Donald Trump's Indictment
Melinda Gates and Bill Gates speak on stage during The Robin Hood Foundation's 2018 benefit at Jacob Javitz Center on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood)
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Relationship Timeline
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference
Donald Trump Was Indicted on an Estimated 30 Counts — Here's When the Specific Charges Will Be Announced
Vince McMahon attends a press conference to announce that WWE Wrestlemania 29 will be held at MetLife Stadium in 2013 at MetLife Stadium on February 16, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Vince McMahon Says Misconduct Allegations Had Nothing to Do with WWE and UFC Merger
Vince McMahon attends a press conference to announce that WWE Wrestlemania 29 will be held at MetLife Stadium in 2013 at MetLife Stadium on February 16, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
WWE CEO Vince McMahon Allegedly Paid $3M to Former Employee to Hide Affair: Report
(FILES) In this file undated handout photo taken at an undisclosed location and released on August 9, 2021 by the United States District Couty for the Southern District of New York shows (L-R) Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell posing for a photo. - Disgraced former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed in a jailhouse interview with a UK broadcaster that a decades-old photograph of Prince Andrew with his arm around his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre's waist and Maxwell standing next to them -- said to have been taken in London in 2001 -- is "fake". Maxwell, is imprisoned in a Florida penitentiary after her conviction and 20-year sentence for helping late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls. (Photo by Handout / US District Court - Southern District of New York (SDNY) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by HANDOUT/US District Court - Southern Dis/AFP via Getty Images)
Ghislaine Maxwell Claims Infamous Picture of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Is 'Fake'
LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 24: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Chairman Vince McMahon appears in the ring during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Vince McMahon Aims to Return as WWE Executive Chairman amid Sexual Misconduct Investigation
bill and melinda gates; jeffrey epstein
Bill Gates Had 'Spoken' with Jeffrey Epstein About His Nobel Prize Ambitions: Source
Newest Innovations In Consumer Technology On Display At 2014 International CES
Vince McMahon Reaches Multimillion-Dollar Settlement with Ex-WWE Referee Who Accused Him of Rape: Report
Ann Winblad, Bill Gates
Who Is Ann Winblad? What to Know About Bill Gates' Ex Who Called Melinda a 'Good Match for Him'
Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2022 theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion". (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Elon Musk Vows to 'Be Heads Down' and 'Focused on Doing Useful Things' After Denying Affair with Friend's Wife