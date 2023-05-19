Jeff Bezos' $500 Million Yacht Has a Sculpture of Lauren Sanchez —With a Hidden Reference to 'New Beginnings'

Jeff Bezos' superyacht has a new look!

The Amazon founder, 59, now has a wooden sculpture made in the likeness of his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez on the prow.

The sculpture can be seen on his $500-million dollar yacht named Koru — the one the couple was spotted sailing around the Spanish island Mallorca on this past Monday. The Sánchez-inspired sculpture is wearing the symbol for Koru, which is Māori for loop or coil, and is based on the spiral shape of an unfurling silver fern frond, as a necklace — a symbol that is special to the couple.

Koru symbolizes new beginnings — which Bezos has cited before on his Instagram — and a new phase of life, positive change, personal growth, and hope for the future — one of the most important symbols of Māori traditions.

Bezos posted a photo of Koru on Instagram on New Year's Day in a slideshow of pictures from his disco party.

"The new year is also a great time to take stock and focus on personal growth, renewal, rebirth, and paying careful attention to each moment of your life," he wrote. "The good and the bad. All of it. Celebrate and grow."

The yacht — believed to be the largest sailing yacht in the world, features three towering masts, and several decks, including one with a pool, according to Boat International.

BACKGRID

Bezos and Sánchez, 53, went public with their relationship in 2019 after Bezos announced his divorce from his wife of 25 years MacKenzie. When Bezos turned 58, Sánchez wrote on Instagram that she wanted the world to see Bezos as she does.

"They don't see the man who puts everything aside to help a sick friend, but my eyes do," she added. "They don't see the man who wakes up early every morning to make breakfast for the kids so they can laugh and talk about life and science and how to make this world a better place—my eyes do. They don't see the man who wants everyone to feel joy, who's [sic] heart is immeasurable and who's [sic] ability to love is infinite. My eyes see this."

This past January, the former Good Day LA co-host wished Bezos a happy 59th birthday with another tribute on Instagram. "Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart. You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for," she wrote. "I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come."

Earlier this month, Bezos and Sánchez were spotted together at the F1 Miami Grand Prix. They also attended Coachella together in April and were seen dancing during Bad Bunny's set.