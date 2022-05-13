Jeff Bezos Tears Up Recalling His Dad's Journey as a Cuban Immigrant Starting a Life in America

“I think in every immigrant you’ll find a deep optimism and a deep resilience too,” the Amazon founder said

Jeff Bezos paid tribute to his father Miguel Bezos at the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Awards.

On Thursday, the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation shared a video of the Amazon founder, 58, opening up about his father's experience as Cuban immigrant in America during the awards ceremony.

"Every immigrant who has come to this country, they all have their own unique stories. Fighting for a better life, hardships but they also end up having a belief in America," he shares in the video. "They think this place creates opportunity and it does."

"That's certainly the story of my dad. He came from Santiago, Cuba. He was 16. He spoke no English, he had to make his way. He had those tough experiences. I think in every immigrant you'll find a deep optimism and a deep resilience too," he continues. "My dad is an intense hard worker. My dad is warm and he teaches an easy smile."

As he tears up, Jeff says he and his siblings "not have had a better role model."

Following the speech, the entrepreneur receives a hug and kiss from his father on stage.

His father was honored with the 2022 Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Award during the ceremony, according to another Instagram post posted by the foundation.

"We celebrated Miguel's incredible life story and his passion for education," the post read.

In 2000, Miguel and his wife Jackie co-founded the Bezos Family Foundation which promotes education and positive learning environments for children throughout the U.S. after a 32-year career in Exxon Mobil, according to the post.

In 2019, Miguel shared more about his experience as a Cuban immigrant in an interview with Amazon.

His parents sent him to America to find a better life in the wake of Fidel Castro's rise to power, according to the video.

"My parents were not allowed to go into the airport with me, so they dropped me off," he shares. "I got on an airplane and landed in Miami 45 minutes later."

Miguel moved to Wilmington, Delaware to attend high school after living in a refugee camp in Florida.

"You do learn the language very quickly when you're immersed in it," he says. "You can see my grades improving semester by semester. All of that is due to being able to speak and understand the language."

Jeff adds in the video that he was proud of his father.