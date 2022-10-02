Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Step Out After His Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Files For Divorce

Jeff Bezos was spotted out on the town with Lauren Sánchez on Wednesday, the same day news broke of his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott's divorce from her second husband, Seattle school teacher Dan Jewett.

The former Amazon CEO, 58, and his girlfriend, 52, were seen smiling and holding hands as they left the restaurant Nobu, a celebrity hot spot in Malibu.

Sànchez wore a gem-studded, black strapless dress which she paired with a black clutch, pointed-toe heels, and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

Bezos, meanwhile, stuck with dark-wash jeans, a black polo and bright white sneakers.

Scott, 52, filed for divorced from her husband of one year on Monday, according the The New York Times.

Scott and Jewett developed a relationship after meeting at the school Scott's children attended, according to a previous Washington Post report.

The couple tied the knot in 2021 in California, two years after Scott and Bezos split after 25 years of marriage.

Bezos said he supported Scott and Jewett's marriage, telling the Post, "Dan is such a great guy, and I am happy and excited for the both of them."

Bezos and Sánchez went public with their relationship in 2019 shortly after Bezos announced his divorce from Scott, with whom he shares four children.

The couple has been spotted out and about together on numerous occasions since then, including a previous trip to Nobu in August.

One of the highlights of Bezos and Sánchez's relationship is their shared commitment to philanthropy, a source previously told PEOPLE.

"Both Jeff and Lauren are really energized by the work they are doing in philanthropy," the insider said in June 2021. "You can see and hear their excitement when they meet with partners on the climate, education and homelessness work."