Jeff Bezos, the Blue Origin founder, paid tribute to Star Trek and William Shatner the day after the actor flew to space aboard one of the billionaire's ships

Jeff Bezos Says He and William Shatner 'Gave Each Other the Gift of Space' After Historic Flight

Blue Origins vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers (L) looks on as Star Trek actor William Shatner waves during a media availability on the landing pad of Blue Origin’s New Shepard after they flew into space on October 13, 2021 near Van Horn, Texas.

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos is reflecting on William Shatner's historic flight to the edge of space.

The day after 90-year-old Shatner flew aboard a Blue Origin ship to become the oldest person to ever travel to space on Wednesday, Bezos shared footage of the two sharing a moment together after the famed Star Trek actor returned safely to Earth.

"He's not only the beloved character James T. Kirk who along with Gene Roddenberry and the whole cast and crew of Star Trek inspired millions, but he's also Bill Shatner. And Bill Shatner is an incredible man," Bezos, 57, wrote on Instagram Thursday.

"It feels like we gave each other the gift of space fifty years apart," he added. "Thank you, Bill."

Bezos, who is also the founder of Amazon and went to space in July, met Shatner immediately after he and the crew of three other passengers disembarked from the ship.

"In a way, it's indescribable," the Emmy Award-winning actor told Bezos during Blue Origin's livestream. "Not only is it different from what you thought, it happens so quickly."

Shatner added: "To see the blue color [of the sky] go rip by and now you're staring into blackness, that's the thing. The covering of blue, this sheet, this blanket, this comforter of blue that we have around us, we think, 'Oh, that's blue sky,' and then suddenly you shoot through it all as if you rip off a sheet while you're asleep, and you're looking into blackness."

A video posted by Blue Origin from inside the ship also showed Shatner's hilarious reaction to floating in space.

"Weightlessness. Oh, Jesus," Shatner remarks in the clip, as laughs break out from the rest of the four-person crew.

"No description can equal this," he later added. "Wow."

Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's Vice President of Mission and Flight Operations, and crew members Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries, also joined Shatner on Wednesday's voyage.

According to Blue Origin's official website, the New Shepard vehicle, which can seat six astronauts, is "fully autonomous," meaning there is no pilot.

The reusable craft's 11-minute flights are "designed to take astronauts and research payloads past the Kármán line — the internationally recognized boundary of space," the company's website says.