"We had some really good, quality time there," Jeff Bezos said of traveling outside of Earth with his brother Mark

Jeff Bezos on the Emotional Journey of Going to Space with His Brother: 'I Actually Teared Up'

Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark had the ultimate bonding experience when they traveled to outer space together.

While chatting with CBS This Morning shortly after their voyage outside of Earth Tuesday, Jeff, 57, opened up about what it mean to share the incredible moment with his younger brother.

"Clearly it's a bonding moment for the two of you. Did you have a moment with the two of you up there?" co-host Gayle King asked the brothers in an interview that aired Wednesday morning.

"We had a couple of those moments," the Amazon founder said. "We had about, I don't know, 25 minutes on the ground, with the crew capsules sealed. So it's just the four of us in there, and my brother and I, we picked seats so that we could see each other from our seats … We had some really good, quality time there."

Before the epic trip, Jeff and Mark, 53, received a message from their sister Christina, which was read to them by mission control.

"Now hurry up and your a-- back down here so I can give you a huge hug. We love you and Godspeed," she said, per CBS News.

"I actually teared up right there in the capsule," Jeff said of their sister's sweet words. "It was so heartfelt and, you know, she talked about some of the things we did as kids. It was a very sweet message."

During the launch, Bezos wore a Blue Origin feather-logo necklace, a memento he gave to his mother Jacklyn when he returned to Earth, the outlet reported.

The mission was the first space flight with humans on board for Blue Origin, the aerospace manufacturing and spaceflight company founded by the billionaire in 2000.

The Bezos brothers were accompanied by a record-breaking group that included both the oldest and the youngest person to ever fly in space: 82-year-old Wally Funk and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, respectively.

Daemen is a Dutch student who plans to attend the University of Utrecht in September to study physics and innovation management.