Jeff Bezos Is the Richest Man in the World with a Net Worth of $141 Billion (Sorry, Bill Gates!)

Three months after he bested Bill Gates on Forbes annual ranking of the world’s billionaires, Jeff Bezos has increased his wealth — and the gap between the two tech leaders.

According to Forbes, Bezos’ net worth is now $141 billion. When the list was published in March, his worth was listed as $112 billion. Gates currently has a net worth of $92.5 billion, a small increase from March, when it was at $90 billion.

Bezos, the Amazon CEO and founder, moved to the top of the list after Gates held the title of world’s richest man for four years in a row. In 2017, Gates had been in the first spot 18 out of the 23 years the list was printed.

This year, Bezos is the first and only person to ever grace the list with a 12-figure fortune to his name. And, as Forbes reported back in March, the gap was the biggest between the first and second spot since 2001 — even before this week’s new reported net worth numbers.

The top 5 of the world’s richest billionaires are rounded out by some other usual suspects, including, Warren Buffett at number 3, Bernard Arnault at number 4 and Mark Zuckerberg at 5.

Bezos founded Internet behemoth Amazon in late 1994. Last year, it was revealed that 64 precent of households in the United States are Amazon Prime subscribers, Forbes reported.