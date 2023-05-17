Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Soak Up the Sun During Outing on Rumored $500M Yacht

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are enjoying yacht life together.

The Amazon founder, 59, and the Emmy-award-winning journalist and helicopter pilot, 53, were photographed in Spain on Monday, sailing around Mallorca aboard his rumored $500 million yacht.

Bezos sported a pair of light blue swim shorts and a jacket while Sánchez wore a a pink bikini and a cover-up.

The luxury 417-foot-long yacht, named Koru, is believed to be the largest sailing yacht in the world, featuring three towering masts, several decks (including one with a pool), and a supporting 250-foot-long yacht with a helipad, according to Boat International.

Although Oceanco, a Netherlands-based custom yacht builder has refused to confirm the owner of the vessel, it was reportedly due to be completed and delivered to Bezos earlier this year, per the outlet — and it was spotted at sea for the first time in March, after leaving the port of Rotterdam, Netherlands, in February.

Jeff Bezos's Rumored Yacht. Guy Fleury/AP/Shutterstock

Bezos reportedly first began eyeing the yacht in May 2021, when it was known as Project 271.

The vessel previously made headlines last year when it was reported that the city of Rotterdam had agreed to temporarily dismantle part of the historic Koningshaven Bridge in order to accommodate the yacht, a city spokeswoman told The Washington Post at the time. (Bezos purchased the Post in 2013, but newspaper staff has said they have editorial independence.)

However, following an uproar, city officials reversed their decision.

This is just the latest outing for Bezos and Sánchez, who have been dating since 2019. Earlier this month, the pair were spotted together at the F1 Miami Grand Prix and they also attended Coachella together in April. At the music festival they were seen dancing and being affectionate with one another during Bad Bunny's set.

Earlier this year, Sánchez paid tribute to her partner on Valentine's Day with a series of sweet selfies and a special message on Instagram.

"My heart is full ❤️🤍," the award-winning journalist said in the caption of her post.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood

Sánchez also shared a special birthday message for the billionaire in January, in which she thanked him "for being the most loving and supportive partner."

"Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart. You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for," Sánchez wrote in the caption.

"I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come," she added. "Here's to many more birthdays filled with love and laughter."