Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Show Off Her New Engagement Ring on $500M Yacht — See Photos!

Sánchez was seen rocking a diamond sparkler over the weekend as the couple vacationed together in the South of France

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 22, 2023 04:27 PM
EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Aboard Their Yacht During Cannes Film Festival
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos. Photo: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are showing off her new engagement ring!

The Amazon founder and the Emmy-winning journalist and helicopter pilot — who are engaged, a source confirms to PEOPLE — were photographed together over the weekend smiling on his $500 million yacht at the Cannes Film Festival.

Bezos, 59, wore a simple black shirt and pants while Sánchez, 53, opted for a white tank top with a beige skirt and was seen rocking a diamond sparkler on that finger.

The pair made an appearance at the annual film festival on Saturday for the premiere of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, an Apple Original Film starring Leonardo DiCaprio — and were seen at the event alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook.

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Aboard Their Yacht During Cannes Film Festival
Lauren Sánchez's engagement ring. AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Recently, the pair been spending a lot of time together on the billionaire's new yacht, which features a wooden sculpture made in the likeness of Sánchez. Attached to the ship's prow, the design includes a necklace featuring the symbol for Koru, which is Māori for loop or coil. It's based on the spiral shape of an unfurling silver fern frond — a symbol that is special to the couple.

Koru symbolizes new beginnings — which Bezos has cited before on his Instagram — and a new phase of life, positive change, personal growth, and hope for the future.

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, Executive Chairman of Amazon, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, celebrate Apple Original Films' "Killers of the Flower Moon" Cannes Film Festival World Premiere
Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook. Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Bezos posted a photo of Koru on Instagram on New Year's Day in a slideshow of pictures from his disco party celebration.

"The new year is also a great time to take stock and focus on personal growth, renewal, rebirth, and paying careful attention to each moment of your life," he wrote at the time. "The good and the bad. All of it. Celebrate and grow."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Opening up about their life together in January, which marked her first solo interview since they couple went public with their relationship in 2019, Sánchez told WSJ. Magazine that Bezos "makes me laugh all the time" and "can be goofy."

"We love to be together and we love to work together," she added. "We fly together. We work out together. We're together all the time."

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

They also share a commitment to philanthropy.

Echoing comments Bezos previously made to CNN about how he planned to give away most of his $124 billion fortune, Sánchez told the newspaper they put a lot of work into "strategic giving."

"You want to give money away and you want to know that it's helping people and it's going to continue to help people, and that it's going to the right places," she said. "You could give it not-strategically. You can just give it away! But, we take it seriously."



Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez aboard their yacht on May 21, 2023 during the 76th cannes Film Festival. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Jeff Bezos,Lauren Sanchez Ref: SPL7297776 210523 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Jeff Bezos Is Engaged to Lauren Sánchez: Source
Overdue Book Returned to Calif. Library After Almost 100 Years: 'I’m Afraid to Touch It'
Overdue Library Book Checked Out in 1927 Returned by Mystery Man After Almost 100 Years
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DI4R_D79x5w Shark attack victim recounts attack l GMA
College Student 'Blindsided' by Shark Bite While Fishing — One of 2 Florida Attacks in Less Than 36 Hours
NBC Docuseries 'LA Fire and Rescue': 'This Is Life or Death'
Watch Trailer for NBC Docuseries 'LA Fire & Rescue': 'This Is Life or Death' (Exclusive)
Close up of a World War Two hand grenade, against a black background.
Father Dead and His 2 Teens Injured After Grenade Explodes in Ind. Home
A Fire Engine responds to the scene of an emergency.
Phoenix Homeless Man Called a Hero After Saving a Family from Burning Home: 'He Was an Angel'
EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos, the Executive Chairman of Amazon, was recently seen enjoying a vacation in the beautiful South of France alongside his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. Demonstrating his gallant nature, the billionaire extended his hand to assist Lauren as they disembarked from a boat. Playfully, he gave her a light pat on the backside as they strolled towards their lunch destination. The high-profile couple chose the esteemed Plage Keller restaurant to indulge in a delightful dining experience on May 20, 2023, surrounded by the captivating ambiance of the South of France. Pictured: Jeff Bezos,Lauren Sanchez Ref: SPL7221350 200523 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights ; EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos, the Executive Chairman of Amazon, was recently seen enjoying a vacation in the beautiful South of France alongside his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. Demonstrating his gallant nature, the billionaire extended his hand to assist Lauren as they disembarked from a boat. Playfully, he gave her a light pat on the backside as they strolled towards their lunch destination. The high-profile couple chose the esteemed Plage Keller restaurant to indulge in a delightful dining experience on May 20, 2023, surrounded by the captivating ambiance of the South of France. Pictured: Jeff Bezos,Lauren Sanchez Ref: SPL7221350 200523 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Jeff Bezos Gives Lauren Sánchez a Pat on the Butt During Vacation in South of France
Grayson Mills, Lighting Strike Kills Dad, Leaves Son Fighting for His Life
Tx. Dad Dies, 6-Year-Old Son 'Fighting for His Life' After Being Struck by Lightning While Holding Hands
Two missing children: 11-year-old Alfa Barrie & 13-year old Garrett Warren
Search for Missing N.Y.C. Boy, 11, Continues After Friend, 13, Found Dead in Harlem River
Jordyn Zimmerman
Nonspeaking Woman with Autism Denied Effective Communication Tools Until Age 18 Now an Education Advocate
Detroit Traffic Cop Gets Money
Detroit Traffic Cop Brought to Tears by TikTok Star's $500 Gift Receives Further $50K from Viewers
Full moon
All About June's Strawberry Moon and What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign
Rearview shot of a senior woman sitting in front of her walker in the living room of a nursing home
Great-Grandmother, 95, in Critical Condition After Being Tasered by Police in Australia
Jeff Bezos superyacht, Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos' $500 Million Yacht Has a Sculpture of Lauren Sánchez — With a Hidden Reference to 'New Beginnings'
City of Chino Hills sanitation crew pictured with resident whose missing engagement ring was recovered.
Lost Engagement Ring Found Over a Year After It Was Accidentally Flushed Down Calif. Toilet
Grandma Joy's Road Trip
Grandma and Grandson Who Overcame Estrangement Complete 7-Year Journey to Visit Every National Park